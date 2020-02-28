South Africa's domestic air routes whittled down

Streaming issues? Report here
Buhle Madulini 2019 BW
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
Latest Local
Tutu honoured for lifetime service to LGBTI+ community Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the organisers of Cape Town Pride 2020. 1 March 2020 11:14 AM
Greenmarket Square refugees: 'Action imminent' in terms of enforcing by-laws JP Smith says it will be difficult to mitigate against conflict if the refugees resist removal and hopes common sense prevails. 1 March 2020 10:11 AM
Thousands turn out to mourn 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk in Cape Town Police minister among attendees at the Elsies River funeral service for the child whose body was found in a stormwater drain. 29 February 2020 3:19 PM
Eskom has 30 days to respond to our demands - EFF EFF leader Julius Malema handed over a memorandum to CEO Andre de Ruyter after a march to the Eskom headquarters in Sunninghill. 29 February 2020 9:48 AM
W Cape SAPS Police Commissioner: Extra boots on ground in Ocean View, 2 arrests Matakata visited the area since the killing of Imaan Solomons and assessed station commander and community leader's needs. 28 February 2020 11:00 AM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
Eskom has 30 days to respond to our demands - EFF EFF leader Julius Malema handed over a memorandum to CEO Andre de Ruyter after a march to the Eskom headquarters in Sunninghill. 29 February 2020 9:48 AM
Meet Paulo de Valdoleiros, the doctor who charges only what patients can afford "I believe we come to the planet for others. We need each other. Love is not a feeling. It's taking care of your people," he says. 28 February 2020 3:05 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
[VIDEO] Internet's favourite pet pals help raise funds for special needs animals Lundy the chihuahua can't walk and Herman the pigeon can't fly, and the unlikely pair are best buddies. 1 March 2020 1:16 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson. 28 February 2020 12:38 PM
How will 'unbelievably dense' Tokyo handle the Olympics in the Time of Covid-19? What will happen if the IOC pulls the plug on the Tokyo Olympics? Pippa Hudson interviews sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 27 February 2020 3:44 PM
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
Brains behind Africa's first all female anti-poaching unit shares his story Soldier-turned-environmental activist Damien Mander is the founder of Africa's first armed, all-women anti-poaching unit in Zimbab... 25 February 2020 4:41 PM
Recalled pilchards was exported to neighbouring countries, says NRCS The canned pilchards at the centre of a widespread recall was distributed outside South Africa's borders, the regulator has confir... 25 February 2020 3:46 PM
History for the Future: "The trial that changed South Africa" In this episode, Andrew Mlangeni recounts how he travelled back to South Africa in the face of mounting tensions. 25 February 2020 1:08 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
South Africa's domestic air routes whittled down

South Africa's domestic air routes whittled down

With SAA drastically trimming down its local routes as part of the attempt to save the airline, and state-owned domestic carrier Mango bringing an end to their flights operating out of Lanseria airport, we ask what impact this will have on the domestic airline market. Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent transport economist Dr Joachim Vermooten.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Leap year birthday

28 February 2020 9:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Elri Steenkamp who was born on February 29. She may have
been born in 1992, but with it being a Leap Year, she is only technically seven-years-old.

AFI Fashion Week

28 February 2020 8:39 AM

Guests:Sihle Majola | E-commerce Manager at African Fashion International and Laduma Ngxokolo | Founder and Designer at Maxhosa.

The World View - The coronavirus goes global

28 February 2020 7:57 AM

Protests in Greece unrest at 5 new island immigration centres.

Locust plagues China is deploying a fleet of ducks.

The World’s oldest man mild mannered Bob Weighton - an ex teacher.

#IFQSAT:

28 February 2020 7:42 AM
Western Cape Commissioner on Ocean View violence

28 February 2020 7:39 AM

Western Cape Police Commissioner Yolisa Matakata speaks to Refilwe Moloto about
how they are planning to bring peace to Ocean View where a seven-year-old girl was
recently shot dead. The community has hit back, torching homes believed to be drug
dens.

Everyday Xhosa

28 February 2020 6:59 AM

Refilwe speaks to Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa.

Compulsory third party vehicle insurance mooted

28 February 2020 6:43 AM

What would the benefits be of implementing compulsory third party insurance for vehicles in South Africa? The idea was mooted by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni during his 2020 budget speech. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Christelle Colman of Old Mutual Insure to look at how it could work.

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

27 February 2020 8:43 AM

Guest: Dr Sara Pienaar Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs.

Budget: Judge Dennis Davis

27 February 2020 8:26 AM

Judge Dennis Davis speaks to Refilwe Moloto about his take on the Budget announcement by Tito Mboweni.

Thousands turn out to mourn 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk in Cape Town

Local

[VIDEO] Du Toitskloof Pass fire rages for fifth day

Local

Eskom has 30 days to respond to our demands - EFF

Politics Business

Chaos erupts in CT CBD as refugees removed from 'new home' by police
1 March 2020 6:00 PM

1 March 2020 6:00 PM

UK steps up coronavirus planning, may bring doctors out of retirement
1 March 2020 4:40 PM

1 March 2020 4:40 PM

Refugees removed from living outside a church in CT CBD find a new home
1 March 2020 4:52 PM

1 March 2020 4:52 PM

