Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:10
News focus: Foreign nationals in limbo after being moved from ct churches
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Patrick Matenga - Forum member at Unifam
Today at 20:25
Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: This is the way online shops in South Africa get you to spend more
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 21:05
Viewpoint: I chose to be sterilised at age 29
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Carmen Williams - Freelance writer and social media manager at Media24
Today at 21:31
How the Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement empowers women
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Pekeur - Co-founder at Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
No COVID-19 positive South Africans allowed to board plane home from Wuhan A special government task team has unveiled its plan to bring home more than 100 SA citizens currently living in Wuhan. 2 March 2020 8:00 AM
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China. 2 March 2020 7:41 AM
Tutu honoured for lifetime service to LGBTI+ community Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the organisers of Cape Town Pride 2020. 1 March 2020 11:14 AM
View all Local
'Workers are doing double work. They earn peanuts, struggle to make ends meet' Government is trying to cut its ballooning wage bill. Clement Manyathela interviews Cosatu Secretary-General Bheki Ntshalintshali. 2 March 2020 1:45 PM
[VIDEOS] Police and City removed group occupying St Mary's on Sunday JP Smith says church management laid trespassing charge and the court order prohibits the asylum seekers settling in any open spac... 2 March 2020 10:53 AM
Eskom has 30 days to respond to our demands - EFF EFF leader Julius Malema handed over a memorandum to CEO Andre de Ruyter after a march to the Eskom headquarters in Sunninghill. 29 February 2020 9:48 AM
View all Politics
PIC terminates contract of Executive Head of Listed Investments, Fidelis Madavo PIC has terminated the employment contract of Executive Head of Listed Investments, Fidelis Madavo on the AYO investment. 2 March 2020 7:11 PM
Is the coronavirus dragging the world into its deepest recession to date? China's factories had a historically terrible month because of the coronavirus. How will this impact the world, and South Africa? 2 March 2020 6:43 PM
Renting and letting property – FAQs and help to enforce your rights Pippa Hudson interviews Marlon Shevelew, a property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates. 2 March 2020 3:12 PM
View all Business
Renting and letting property – FAQs and help to enforce your rights Pippa Hudson interviews Marlon Shevelew, a property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates. 2 March 2020 3:12 PM
How much you need to retire: Stellenbosch University devises a new formula Elze-Mari Roux (Dept of Business Management) explains the new approach to calculating how much you should save towards retirement. 2 March 2020 2:26 PM
Cape Town’s CBD is disgusting when wind blows litter around – have you seen it? Littering is awful, but seemingly in our culture. Kieno Kammies interviews Roger Southall (Sociology, Wits). 2 March 2020 12:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson. 28 February 2020 12:38 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
How will 'unbelievably dense' Tokyo handle the Olympics in the Time of Covid-19? What will happen if the IOC pulls the plug on the Tokyo Olympics? Pippa Hudson interviews sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 27 February 2020 3:44 PM
View all Sport
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
View all Entertainment
[IMAGES] Nasa satellite pics: Pollution drop over Wuhan amid COVID-19 slowdown Factory closures and a drop in motor traffic have seemingly caused a sustained drop in noxious nitrogen dioxide (NO2). 2 March 2020 10:14 AM
SA citizens in Wuhan: Govt's evacuation about-turn and repatriation logistics The Health Department's Dr Anban Pillay gives an update on South Africans abroad affected by the coronavirus outbreak. 29 February 2020 12:10 PM
South African in Wuhan: 'I'm looking forward to it being over and being free' Amy Pittaway says she is most looking forward to it all being over and being able to eat biltong or have a proper braai. 28 February 2020 11:58 AM
View all World
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
Brains behind Africa's first all female anti-poaching unit shares his story Soldier-turned-environmental activist Damien Mander is the founder of Africa’s first armed, all-women anti-poaching unit in Zimbab... 25 February 2020 4:41 PM
Recalled pilchards was exported to neighbouring countries, says NRCS The canned pilchards at the centre of a widespread recall was distributed outside South Africa's borders, the regulator has confir... 25 February 2020 3:46 PM
View all Africa
Cape Town’s CBD is disgusting when wind blows litter around – have you seen it? Littering is awful, but seemingly in our culture. Kieno Kammies interviews Roger Southall (Sociology, Wits). 2 March 2020 12:20 PM
Racism must be criminalised! – EFF on Adam Catzavelos suspended sentence What worked in the favour of Adam Catzavelos was the testimony of Seth Mazibuko, says EWN’s Ayanda Nyathi. 28 February 2020 1:44 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
#IFQSAT

#IFQSAT



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Emerging Economies

2 March 2020 8:58 AM

Guest: Prof Lyal White | Head at Johannesburg Business School

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The war on SA's construction mafia

2 March 2020 8:40 AM

Webster Mfebe, the CEO of the South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors
talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the construction industry is being held hostage by
violent, murderous thugs. This desptie the President and Finance Minister warning they
will be clamping down on this illegal activity which has seen infrastructure projects
valued at R27billion grind to a halt.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Coronavirus Emergency Measures

2 March 2020 7:59 AM

Syrian refugees an exodus has led to big problems between Greece & Turkey.

The Afghan peace deal the US & Taliban agree, but there are negatives.

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The impact of COVID-19 on major sporting events around the globe

2 March 2020 7:33 AM

Major sports events such as the Olympic games and Formula One involve big money
and bring in tourists from all over, but with fears over the global spread of COVID-19,
organisers are facing a situation where they might have to call them off. Refilwe Moloto
speaks to Dr Michael Goldman about the possible financial impact on such sporting
events if they are cancelled or moved.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA mission to Wuhan

2 March 2020 7:20 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Acting DG of Health, Dr Anban Pillay about the massive
interministerial mission they are undertaking to bring home 151 South Africans
currently in Wuhan China, caught in the grip of the deadly Covid-19 virus.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moolah Monday

2 March 2020 6:53 AM

This week's Moolah Mondays is about understanding the 'tax breaks'
you might have missed out on by investing in your retirement and how you can get
ready to take advantage of this next time.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town Cycle Tour gearing up

2 March 2020 6:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to David Bellairs, tour Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour, to
find out whether the event has been impacted by COVID-19 and recent scrapping of
certain domestic flight routes.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Leap year birthday

28 February 2020 9:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Elri Steenkamp who was born on February 29. She may have
been born in 1992, but with it being a Leap Year, she is only technically seven-years-old.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

AFI Fashion Week

28 February 2020 8:39 AM

Guests:Sihle Majola | E-commerce Manager at African Fashion International and Laduma Ngxokolo | Founder and Designer at Maxhosa.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

How much you need to retire: Stellenbosch University devises a new formula

Business Lifestyle

[VIDEOS] Police and City removed group occupying St Mary's on Sunday

Local Politics

'Workers are doing double work. They earn peanuts, struggle to make ends meet'

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Stranded foreign nationals in Cape Town opt for arrest

2 March 2020 6:16 PM

Mbalula in 'shock' after EC bus crash claims at least 25 lives

2 March 2020 6:08 PM

NCID warns coronavirus stereotyping may cause panic, confusion

2 March 2020 5:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA