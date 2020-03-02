Emerging Economies

Guest: Prof Lyal White | Head at Johannesburg Business School
Webster Mfebe, the CEO of the South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors
talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the construction industry is being held hostage by
violent, murderous thugs. This desptie the President and Finance Minister warning they
will be clamping down on this illegal activity which has seen infrastructure projects
valued at R27billion grind to a halt.
Syrian refugees an exodus has led to big problems between Greece & Turkey.
The Afghan peace deal the US & Taliban agree, but there are negatives.
Major sports events such as the Olympic games and Formula One involve big money
and bring in tourists from all over, but with fears over the global spread of COVID-19,
organisers are facing a situation where they might have to call them off. Refilwe Moloto
speaks to Dr Michael Goldman about the possible financial impact on such sporting
events if they are cancelled or moved.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Acting DG of Health, Dr Anban Pillay about the massive
interministerial mission they are undertaking to bring home 151 South Africans
currently in Wuhan China, caught in the grip of the deadly Covid-19 virus.
This week's Moolah Mondays is about understanding the 'tax breaks'
you might have missed out on by investing in your retirement and how you can get
ready to take advantage of this next time.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to David Bellairs, tour Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour, to
find out whether the event has been impacted by COVID-19 and recent scrapping of
certain domestic flight routes.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Elri Steenkamp who was born on February 29. She may have
been born in 1992, but with it being a Leap Year, she is only technically seven-years-old.
Guests:Sihle Majola | E-commerce Manager at African Fashion International and Laduma Ngxokolo | Founder and Designer at Maxhosa.LISTEN TO PODCAST