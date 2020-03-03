Nedlac: Unions vs Govt

Cosatu's secretary general, Bheki Ntshalintshali talks to Refilwe Moloto about their
engagement with government at Nedlac and their stance on Finance Minister Tito
Mboweni's intention to slash the public service wage bill by R160million over three
years.
Refilwe speaks to Sasha Planting Associate Editor at Daily Maverick.
South Africa attracts its fair share of property investors from around the world, and
many affluent individuals are able to afford the high prices due to favourable exchange
rates. But what if they're using funds obtained illicitly? What is the responsibility of
estate agents in preventing property transactions being used to launder money?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mamodupi Mohlala, CEO of the Estate Agency Affairs Board.
Turkish refugee crisis & it could mean big problems for the EU.
Pope Pius papers all is being revealed about “ Hitler’s Pope.
COVID-19 is shining a spotlight on an issue of massive importance on a daily basis: human beings are a filthy species! We should be guarding the dissemination of our germs as a matter of course.
Our international tourism numbers do not look good. Jabulani Debedu from BDO South Africa dives into the numbers with us.
Bryan Turner, data analyst at World Wide Worx explains what exactly a media box is,
what your options are when choosing one, and what they can add to your home
entertainment.
If an organiser of a major event feels that it is in the best overall interest of everyone to
postpone or cancel due to fears of outbreaks such as COVID-19, what type of insurance
will provide cover for the the costs and to what extent? Refilwe Moloto speaks
to Denise Hattingh, owner of KEU Underwriting Managers.
Guest: Prof Lyal White | Head at Johannesburg Business School
Webster Mfebe, the CEO of the South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors
talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the construction industry is being held hostage by
violent, murderous thugs. This desptie the President and Finance Minister warning they
will be clamping down on this illegal activity which has seen infrastructure projects
valued at R27billion grind to a halt.