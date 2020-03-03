The role of estate agents in preventing money laundering through property transactions

South Africa attracts its fair share of property investors from around the world, and

many affluent individuals are able to afford the high prices due to favourable exchange

rates. But what if they're using funds obtained illicitly? What is the responsibility of

estate agents in preventing property transactions being used to launder money?

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mamodupi Mohlala, CEO of the Estate Agency Affairs Board.