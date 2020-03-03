IFQSAT: Cover your sneeze, and for the love of God, wash your damn hands!

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 15:10
The Hout Bay Music Project appeals for more support
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Leanne Dollman
Today at 15:20
Still a role for flu vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser
Today at 15:50
Rosamund Lupton on her new book 'Three Hours'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rosamund Lupton - Author
Today at 16:10
Stats SA's latest GDP figures - what does this all mean?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of Investments at Investec Asset Management
Today at 16:20
Lord's Taverners touch down in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rob Andrew
Today at 16:55
Zoe Incubation Center in Delft
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pastor Charles George
Today at 17:05
Our prisons are failing – they need to become correctional facilities
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justice Edwin Cameron - Judge at Constitutional Court
Today at 17:20
The coronavirus scenarios and the need to create a shared destiny
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clem Sunter - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 17:46
The Ocean View ladies Cycling Squad take part in Cape Town Cycle race 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mastoera Esterhuizen - Communities Wellness Solutions
Latest Local
'They're keeping evacuation details under wraps so we can't spill it to media' South African Amy Pittaway, a teacher in Wuhan speaks to Kieno Kammies about the latest information regarding repatriation plans. 3 March 2020 11:54 AM
W Cape Soc Dev Dept: No children needed to be removed from refugee families W Cape Soc Dev Dept head Robert Mcdonald says most had left jobs and accommodation and now do not have anywhere to go immediately. 3 March 2020 11:28 AM
Insurance cover for big events only triggered by govt travel ban or warning Amid COVID-19 concerns, events cannot be cancelled through fear of a gathering as it will not trigger policy into paying a claim. 3 March 2020 8:08 AM
View all Local
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
At least the private sector honours agreements! – Cosatu takes a swipe at Govt Government is just ticking boxes to say they consulted, but they did not, says Cosatu secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali. 3 March 2020 9:33 AM
'Workers are doing double work. They earn peanuts, struggle to make ends meet' Government is trying to cut its ballooning wage bill. Clement Manyathela interviews Cosatu Secretary-General Bheki Ntshalintshali. 2 March 2020 1:45 PM
View all Politics
Stock Pick Monday - Stor-Age, Standard Bank and Shoprite Take a look at the three favourite stocks of the week. 2 March 2020 7:39 PM
PIC terminates contract of Executive Head of Listed Investments, Fidelis Madavo PIC has terminated the employment contract of Executive Head of Listed Investments, Fidelis Madavo, on the AYO investment. 2 March 2020 7:11 PM
Is the coronavirus dragging the world into its deepest recession to date? China's factories had a historically terrible month because of the coronavirus. How will this impact the world, and South Africa? 2 March 2020 6:43 PM
View all Business
Renting and letting property – FAQs and help to enforce your rights Pippa Hudson interviews Marlon Shevelew, a property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates. 2 March 2020 3:12 PM
How much you need to retire: Stellenbosch University devises a new formula Elze-Mari Roux (Dept of Business Management) explains the new approach to calculating how much you should save towards retirement. 2 March 2020 2:26 PM
Cape Town’s CBD is disgusting when wind blows litter around – have you seen it? Littering is awful, but seemingly in our culture. Kieno Kammies interviews Roger Southall (Sociology, Wits). 2 March 2020 12:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China. 2 March 2020 7:41 AM
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson. 28 February 2020 12:38 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
View all Sport
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
View all Entertainment
[IMAGES] Nasa satellite pics: Pollution drop over Wuhan amid COVID-19 slowdown Factory closures and a drop in motor traffic have seemingly caused a sustained drop in noxious nitrogen dioxide (NO2). 2 March 2020 10:14 AM
SA citizens in Wuhan: Govt's evacuation about-turn and repatriation logistics The Health Department's Dr Anban Pillay gives an update on South Africans abroad affected by the coronavirus outbreak. 29 February 2020 12:10 PM
South African in Wuhan: 'I'm looking forward to it being over and being free' Amy Pittaway says she is most looking forward to it all being over and being able to eat biltong or have a proper braai. 28 February 2020 11:58 AM
View all World
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
Brains behind Africa's first all female anti-poaching unit shares his story Soldier-turned-environmental activist Damien Mander is the founder of Africa’s first armed, all-women anti-poaching unit in Zimbab... 25 February 2020 4:41 PM
View all Africa
Flu vaccine can play vital role as SA prepares for covid-19's inevitable arrival The seasonal flu vaccine doesn’t provide protection against covid-19 but it can help us prepare, says Professor Wolfgang Preiser. 3 March 2020 2:09 PM
Cape Town’s CBD is disgusting when wind blows litter around – have you seen it? Littering is awful, but seemingly in our culture. Kieno Kammies interviews Roger Southall (Sociology, Wits). 2 March 2020 12:20 PM
Racism must be criminalised! – EFF on Adam Catzavelos suspended sentence What worked in the favour of Adam Catzavelos was the testimony of Seth Mazibuko, says EWN’s Ayanda Nyathi. 28 February 2020 1:44 PM
View all Opinion
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
#IFQSAT: Cover your sneeze, and for the love of God, wash your damn hands!

#IFQSAT: Cover your sneeze, and for the love of God, wash your damn hands!

COVID-19 is shining a spotlight on an issue of massive importance on a daily basis: human beings are a filthy species! We should be guarding the dissemination of our germs as a matter of course.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

PIC inquiry: Another one bites the dust

3 March 2020 8:51 AM

Refilwe speaks to Sasha Planting Associate Editor at Daily Maverick.

The role of estate agents in preventing money laundering through property transactions

3 March 2020 8:47 AM

South Africa attracts its fair share of property investors from around the world, and
many affluent individuals are able to afford the high prices due to favourable exchange
rates. But what if they're using funds obtained illicitly? What is the responsibility of
estate agents in preventing property transactions being used to launder money?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mamodupi Mohlala, CEO of the Estate Agency Affairs Board.

The World View - Coronavirus Predictions

3 March 2020 7:59 AM

Turkish refugee crisis & it could mean big problems for the EU.

Pope Pius papers all is being revealed about “ Hitler’s Pope.

Tourism downturn deep dive

3 March 2020 7:36 AM

Our international tourism numbers do not look good. Jabulani Debedu from BDO South Africa dives into the numbers with us.

Nedlac: Unions vs Govt

3 March 2020 7:29 AM

Cosatu's secretary general, Bheki Ntshalintshali talks to Refilwe Moloto about their
engagement with government at Nedlac and their stance on Finance Minister Tito
Mboweni's intention to slash the public service wage bill by R160million over three
years.

Tech Tuesday: TV or not TV - Understanding media boxes

3 March 2020 7:10 AM

Bryan Turner, data analyst at World Wide Worx explains what exactly a media box is,
what your options are when choosing one, and what they can add to your home
entertainment.

Insurance cover for major events postponed due to COVID- 19 fears

3 March 2020 7:04 AM

If an organiser of a major event feels that it is in the best overall interest of everyone to
postpone or cancel due to fears of outbreaks such as COVID-19, what type of insurance
will provide cover for the the costs and to what extent? Refilwe Moloto speaks
to Denise Hattingh, owner of KEU Underwriting Managers.

Emerging Economies

2 March 2020 8:58 AM

Guest: Prof Lyal White | Head at Johannesburg Business School

The war on SA's construction mafia

2 March 2020 8:40 AM

Webster Mfebe, the CEO of the South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors
talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the construction industry is being held hostage by
violent, murderous thugs. This desptie the President and Finance Minister warning they
will be clamping down on this illegal activity which has seen infrastructure projects
valued at R27billion grind to a halt.

Trending

Enjoy cheaper fuel prices from midnight before fuel tax hike kicks in next month

Business

[BREAKING NEWS] South Africa’s economy slips into recession yet again

Business

Flu vaccine can play vital role as SA prepares for covid-19's inevitable arrival

Opinion Local Lifestyle

[Listen at 5:05 pm] John Maytham and Judge Cameron on how prisons are failing SA

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Deputy President David Mabuza's answers questions in Parliament

3 March 2020 2:37 PM

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses Sanef

3 March 2020 2:32 PM

WC Social Development Dept ready to help stranded foreign nationals

3 March 2020 2:26 PM

