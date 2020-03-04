SA in recession

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:10
News focus: Justice Minister admits to flaws in the parole system
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chrispin Phiri
Ronald Lamola
Today at 20:25
Hunger strike ended: Fadiel Adams
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fadiel Adams
Today at 20:48
Lisa Joshua Sonn on her weekly opinion
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Joshua Sonn - Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist at ...
Today at 21:05
A call for an end to gender-based salary discrimination
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shirley Zinn - at Author
Today at 21:31
Avbob introduces a new 'green' cremation
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adriaan Bester - General Manager of Corporate Affairs at AVBOB
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Meal provider for CT homeless re-opens, faces more aggression from refugees Police advised Service Dining Rooms to temporarily close their doors in view of threats amid refugee tensions. 4 March 2020 6:31 PM
You will pay higher fuel taxes from April - towards insolvent Road Accident Fund The fuel price dropped by 19 cents on Wednesday, but motorists have been warned that the relief will be short-lived. 4 March 2020 3:25 PM
Lesufi behind closed doors with Enock Mpianzi family over forensic report Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced the report would be released two months after the Parktown Boys' High pupil died. 4 March 2020 1:31 PM
View all Local
Parole boards often make bad calls based on incomplete reports - Prof Muntingh As another young boy is allegedly murdered by a relative out on parole, Refilwe Moloto discusses the parole challenges with expert... 4 March 2020 11:22 AM
Judge Cameron: I apologise for monsters let out on parole, but we CAN fix system The new Correctional Services Inspecting Judge explains his argument that SA's prisons need to become correctional facilities. 3 March 2020 6:56 PM
W Cape Soc Dev Dept: No children needed to be removed from refugee families W Cape Soc Dev Dept head Robert Mcdonald says most had left jobs and accommodation and now do not have anywhere to go immediately. 3 March 2020 11:28 AM
View all Politics
Telkom directory used to dupe small businessowners Hundreds of small businesses which fell prey to a phone directory listings scam, now have reason to smile. 4 March 2020 7:54 PM
Olympic Games may be postponed because of Coronavirus There is a very real risk that the Games can be postponed, if the coronavirus outbreak crisis forces the IOC to cancel 4 March 2020 7:22 PM
What your business can do to deal with a potentially unusual 2020 flu season It is an issue every year, but with Covid-19 still spreading, this flu season will be an unusual one. 4 March 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world. 4 March 2020 4:29 PM
Meet the determined Ocean View tannies who are taking on the CT Cycle Tour 2020 Just months after being formed, nine members of the Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad will participate in the Cycle Tour this weekend. 4 March 2020 1:50 PM
Self-centred, argumentative men more likely to own Audi, BMW or Mercedes - study Drivers of fancy German cars are more likely to be selfish, conclude researchers from the University of Nevada. 4 March 2020 11:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China. 2 March 2020 7:41 AM
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson. 28 February 2020 12:38 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
View all Sport
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world. 4 March 2020 4:29 PM
There were infrared thermometers everywhere! - South African returns from China Bongiwe Simanga decided to come back home to get away from the isolation and stagnation she experienced amid coronavirus lockdown. 4 March 2020 4:14 PM
How China virus shutdown will impact a world economy 'drunk' on Chinese growth 'Globalisation is almost going in reverse.' Deloitte's Dr Martyn Davies looks at the impact on emerging economies like SA.. 4 March 2020 1:34 PM
View all World
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
Brains behind Africa's first all female anti-poaching unit shares his story Soldier-turned-environmental activist Damien Mander is the founder of Africa’s first armed, all-women anti-poaching unit in Zimbab... 25 February 2020 4:41 PM
View all Africa
Self-centred, argumentative men more likely to own Audi, BMW or Mercedes - study Drivers of fancy German cars are more likely to be selfish, conclude researchers from the University of Nevada. 4 March 2020 11:46 AM
Judge Cameron: I apologise for monsters let out on parole, but we CAN fix system The new Correctional Services Inspecting Judge explains his argument that SA's prisons need to become correctional facilities. 3 March 2020 6:56 PM
Flu vaccine can play vital role as SA prepares for covid-19's inevitable arrival The seasonal flu vaccine doesn’t provide protection against covid-19 but it can help us prepare, says Professor Wolfgang Preiser. 3 March 2020 2:09 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
SA in recession

SA in recession

Maudi Lentsoane, the founder and CEO of Lehumo Investments takes a look at how
South Africa ended up in a recession, which industries were hardest hit, and where we
go from here.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Wednesday Panel: Keeping parolees in check

4 March 2020 10:15 AM

This week's Wednesday Panel looks at South Africa's parole system and how parolees
are reintegrated back into society and how they are kept in check by authorities.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jacquline Hoorn, the Western Cape Area manager of the
National Institute for Crime Prevention and Reintegration of Offenders (NICRO) and
Prof Lukas Muntingh, project head of Africa Justice Criminal Reform at the Dullar Omar
Institute at UWC.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Coronavirus Crazed World

4 March 2020 8:04 AM

Super Tuesday the dust settles on a mega day for the US Democrats.

British troops for Mali an expansion of a very dangerous peacekeeping mission.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT: The Super Tuesday results show that Democrats are voting themselves into a second Trump term

4 March 2020 7:48 AM

The Democratic Party in the US has failed not only to coalesce around an economic ideology to present to the broader American people in the 2020 General Election, but have also missed an opportunity for a unifying candidate with strong policies backing her up. Without clear message or crisp policy, the only thing Democratic Nominee can offer is energy to convince US citizens of a credible alternative to Trump. The two Democratic frontrunners are woefully unprepared for what will be a high-stakes, tooth-and-nail fight for the Oval.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lotto funds meant for school toilets flushed away?

4 March 2020 7:43 AM

Investigative journalist Ray Joseph speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how he and a team
of journalists uncovered alleged wrongdoing in the awarding of contracts by the
National Lotteries Commission to the tune of R20million. They allege two different
companies awarded separate contracts, are infact run by the same people.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust Wednesday: Yoshi's world

4 March 2020 7:17 AM

Yoshi the loggerhead turtle has traveled 37 000km since being released from the Two Oceans Aquarium December 2017. Maryke Musson hopes for support so they can save more of her species.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pick n Pay's Grocery Genius

4 March 2020 6:46 AM

John Bradshaw, retail executive for marketing at Pick n Pay explains how their new
online grocery ordering and delivery service, Grocery Genius, is making life easier for
shoppers.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PIC inquiry: Another one bites the dust

3 March 2020 8:51 AM

Refilwe speaks to Sasha Planting Associate Editor at Daily Maverick.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The role of estate agents in preventing money laundering through property transactions

3 March 2020 8:47 AM

South Africa attracts its fair share of property investors from around the world, and
many affluent individuals are able to afford the high prices due to favourable exchange
rates. But what if they're using funds obtained illicitly? What is the responsibility of
estate agents in preventing property transactions being used to launder money?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mamodupi Mohlala, CEO of the Estate Agency Affairs Board.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Coronavirus Predictions

3 March 2020 7:59 AM

Turkish refugee crisis & it could mean big problems for the EU.

Pope Pius papers all is being revealed about “ Hitler’s Pope.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

There were infrared thermometers everywhere! - South African returns from China

Local World

Journo says Lotto millions earmarked for Limpopo school toilets, only two built

Politics

Free 2-year coding course with job at the end. No experience or matric required

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SA duo who tested positive for coronavirus on cruise ship now cleared

4 March 2020 7:31 PM

Wits says it can’t afford to provide beds for every registered student

4 March 2020 7:29 PM

Media asked to leave Enock Mpianzi's forensic report presentation

4 March 2020 6:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA