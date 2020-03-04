IFQSAT: The unions demanding no change in the public sector wage bill must be living in lala land!

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s austere budget measures, slashing the public sector wage bill, in order to avoid job losses and as a source of funds for other areas of the economy, has been roundly rejected by most unions. Their outright refusal to engage this proposal in the face of a shrinking economy, and in the wake of an 18 month bloodbath of retrenchments in the private sector, suggests they must be living in a different country called South Africa
This week's Wednesday Panel looks at South Africa's parole system and how parolees
are reintegrated back into society and how they are kept in check by authorities.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jacquline Hoorn, the Western Cape Area manager of the
National Institute for Crime Prevention and Reintegration of Offenders (NICRO) and
Prof Lukas Muntingh, project head of Africa Justice Criminal Reform at the Dullar Omar
Institute at UWC.
Super Tuesday the dust settles on a mega day for the US Democrats.
British troops for Mali an expansion of a very dangerous peacekeeping mission.
The Democratic Party in the US has failed not only to coalesce around an economic ideology to present to the broader American people in the 2020 General Election, but have also missed an opportunity for a unifying candidate with strong policies backing her up. Without clear message or crisp policy, the only thing Democratic Nominee can offer is energy to convince US citizens of a credible alternative to Trump. The two Democratic frontrunners are woefully unprepared for what will be a high-stakes, tooth-and-nail fight for the Oval.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Investigative journalist Ray Joseph speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how he and a team
of journalists uncovered alleged wrongdoing in the awarding of contracts by the
National Lotteries Commission to the tune of R20million. They allege two different
companies awarded separate contracts, are infact run by the same people.
Maudi Lentsoane, the founder and CEO of Lehumo Investments takes a look at how
South Africa ended up in a recession, which industries were hardest hit, and where we
go from here.
Yoshi the loggerhead turtle has traveled 37 000km since being released from the Two Oceans Aquarium December 2017. Maryke Musson hopes for support so they can save more of her species.LISTEN TO PODCAST
John Bradshaw, retail executive for marketing at Pick n Pay explains how their new
online grocery ordering and delivery service, Grocery Genius, is making life easier for
shoppers.
Refilwe speaks to Sasha Planting Associate Editor at Daily Maverick.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South Africa attracts its fair share of property investors from around the world, and
many affluent individuals are able to afford the high prices due to favourable exchange
rates. But what if they're using funds obtained illicitly? What is the responsibility of
estate agents in preventing property transactions being used to launder money?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mamodupi Mohlala, CEO of the Estate Agency Affairs Board.
Turkish refugee crisis & it could mean big problems for the EU.
Pope Pius papers all is being revealed about “ Hitler’s Pope.