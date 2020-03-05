#IFQSAT: We could check our virtue signaling with respect to the Greenmarket Square First Thursdays concert

Refilwe Moloto says while the plight of foreign national squatters, recently removed from Greenmarket Square, is certainly heavy, the plight of business operators and residents in the area has been, too.



It is fair for the City to assist businesses and traders, whose earnings have been severely disrupted for almost half a year, to get back on their feet by directing traffic to them.



First Thursdays is an opportune moment to do so. While the term “revitalization” may be seen as in poor taste by the City, especially so soon after the evacuation of the squatters, the notion of a concert to restore attention to this part of the business district is not an act of evil, and virtue signaling all over social media is a signal that you’re not considering all sides