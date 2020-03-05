IFQSAT: We could check our virtue signaling with respect to the Greenmarket Square First Thursdays concert

Refilwe Moloto says while the plight of foreign national squatters, recently removed from Greenmarket Square, is certainly heavy, the plight of business operators and residents in the area has been, too.
It is fair for the City to assist businesses and traders, whose earnings have been severely disrupted for almost half a year, to get back on their feet by directing traffic to them.
First Thursdays is an opportune moment to do so. While the term “revitalization” may be seen as in poor taste by the City, especially so soon after the evacuation of the squatters, the notion of a concert to restore attention to this part of the business district is not an act of evil, and virtue signaling all over social media is a signal that you’re not considering all sides
Guest: Prof Dilip Menon | Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the
Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.
Chair of Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts, Mkhuleko Hlengwa,
explains why a special interministerial task team lead by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, set
up to deal with Eskom's massive municipal debt, has failed since it was established in
2016.
One less presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg bows out.
Australia’s fishing Rod thief reeling in a stolen designer necklace.
The Tik Tok challenge a new teenage craze that’s daft & dangerous.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Geoff Jacobs, head of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and
Industry about the effects of the Corona Virus on local industry.
Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the findings of
a probe into the death of Park Town Boys learner Enock Mpianzi who drowned in the
Crocodile River during a school visit to the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge on 15
January.
Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You HeardLISTEN TO PODCAST
Hands of Hope is an NGO based on the premises of Pollsmoor Prison, where women exprisoners are taught how to sew and are then employed by them to make a range of
products such as cooler bags for corporates. Refilwe Moloto speaks to project manager
Hansie Elcock.
This week's Wednesday Panel looks at South Africa's parole system and how parolees
are reintegrated back into society and how they are kept in check by authorities.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jacquline Hoorn, the Western Cape Area manager of the
National Institute for Crime Prevention and Reintegration of Offenders (NICRO) and
Prof Lukas Muntingh, project head of Africa Justice Criminal Reform at the Dullar Omar
Institute at UWC.
Super Tuesday the dust settles on a mega day for the US Democrats.
British troops for Mali an expansion of a very dangerous peacekeeping mission.