Today at 15:40
As Karen meme morphs it can obscure privilege instead of showing it up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz
Today at 15:50
E-bikes introduced to the Cape Town Cycle Tour for the first time
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Bellairs - Tour director at Cape Town Cycle Tour
Today at 16:10
Mbalula travels on the suspended cape central line
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 16:20
Disruptions force Fort Hare to shut down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sino Majangaza - Reporter at Daily Dispatch
Today at 16:55
Another top honour for Matie choir
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andre van der Merwe - Conductor of the choir
Today at 17:05
City of Tshwane to be placed under administration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen Heese - Municipal IQ
Today at 17:20
SA set to miss WHO target as obesity rates keep rising
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Richard Nethononda - Professor of Cardiology at Chris Hani Baragwanath
Today at 17:46
Tiny Keg: mobile canning provider
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tom Riley - Founder and MD of Tiny Keg Canning
Today at 20:25
Hiking with Tim Lundy:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Trendspotting Thursdays

Trendspotting Thursdays

Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard



The Emerging Economies

5 March 2020 8:54 AM

Guest: Prof Dilip Menon | Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the
Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.




Scopa: Special Eskom debt task team failed

5 March 2020 8:33 AM

Chair of Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts, Mkhuleko Hlengwa,
explains why a special interministerial task team lead by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, set
up to deal with Eskom's massive municipal debt, has failed since it was established in
2016.




#IFQSAT: We could check our virtue signaling with respect to the Greenmarket Square First Thursdays concert

5 March 2020 8:01 AM

Refilwe Moloto says while the plight of foreign national squatters, recently removed from Greenmarket Square, is certainly heavy, the plight of business operators and residents in the area has been, too.

It is fair for the City to assist businesses and traders, whose earnings have been severely disrupted for almost half a year, to get back on their feet by directing traffic to them.

First Thursdays is an opportune moment to do so.  While the term “revitalization” may be seen as in poor taste by the City, especially so soon after the evacuation of the squatters, the notion of a concert to restore attention to this part of the business district is not an act of evil, and virtue signaling all over social media is a signal that you’re not considering all sides




Thew World View - The Spreading Coronavirus

5 March 2020 8:00 AM

One less presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg bows out.

Australia’s fishing Rod thief reeling in a stolen designer necklace.

The Tik Tok challenge a new teenage craze that’s daft & dangerous.




Impact of COVID-19 on local businesses

5 March 2020 7:53 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Geoff Jacobs, head of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and
Industry about the effects of the Corona Virus on local industry.




MEC Lesufi on the Enock Mpianzi report

5 March 2020 7:21 AM

Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the findings of
a probe into the death of Park Town Boys learner Enock Mpianzi who drowned in the
Crocodile River during a school visit to the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge on 15
January.




Hands of Hope helping to break the cycle of crime among women offenders

5 March 2020 7:12 AM

Hands of Hope is an NGO based on the premises of Pollsmoor Prison, where women exprisoners are taught how to sew and are then employed by them to make a range of
products such as cooler bags for corporates. Refilwe Moloto speaks to project manager
Hansie Elcock.




Wednesday Panel: Keeping parolees in check

4 March 2020 10:15 AM

This week's Wednesday Panel looks at South Africa's parole system and how parolees
are reintegrated back into society and how they are kept in check by authorities.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jacquline Hoorn, the Western Cape Area manager of the
National Institute for Crime Prevention and Reintegration of Offenders (NICRO) and
Prof Lukas Muntingh, project head of Africa Justice Criminal Reform at the Dullar Omar
Institute at UWC.




The World View - Coronavirus Crazed World

4 March 2020 8:04 AM

Super Tuesday the dust settles on a mega day for the US Democrats.

British troops for Mali an expansion of a very dangerous peacekeeping mission.




