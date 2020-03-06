CBD Ward Councillor weighs on on Greenmarket Square concert

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Radio
Today at 15:10
Fort Hare closed indefinitely, WSU students stage shutdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sino Majangaza - Daily Dispatch
Today at 15:20
Songezo's Cycling Academy sees 20 youngsters from Masi set to take part in Cycle Tour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Songezo Jim - Founder of Songezo's Cycling Academy
Today at 15:40
Belinda Mountain: Our age shouldn't limit us
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Belinda Mountain - Blogger
Today at 15:50
BBC Sports Crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
As Karen meme morphs it can obscure privilege instead of showing it up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Louis De Waal of the Magnificent Seven shares a little bit about where his love for the Cycle Tour started
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Louis de Waal - Cyclist
Today at 17:05
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Cape Town tidal pools will now be cleaned in eco-friendly ways
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lisa Beasley
Today at 17:46
Albert Frost on new music and his show at Backsberg on Sunday 8th March
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Albert Frost - Musician
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Ninow's lawyers claim circumstances weren't thoroughly considered in sentencing The lawyers for convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow have applied for leave to appeal his life imprisonment sentence and conviction. 6 March 2020 1:25 PM
SANDF soldiers too scared to evacuate citizens in Wuhan - Mail & Guardian "There's no truth in the article," says the SANDF's Siphiwe Dlamini. "We've been to Ebola-stricken areas; it's an insult!" 6 March 2020 1:04 PM
'Coronavirus case has shaken the community of Hilton, children's school closes' EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says Ward councillor Craig Miller reported the patient is doing much better and appealed for calm. 6 March 2020 12:47 PM
Animal welfare activist to march against live export of 70,000 sheep to Kuwait Activists will protest against the live export of sheep to the Middle East on Saturday after a court case was struck off the roll. 6 March 2020 12:38 PM
How to invest and manage your money when the world gets 'flu' Markets are in turmoil in the wake of the coronavirus. How can you "quarantine" your funds in a safe space? 5 March 2020 8:05 PM
'Members will be covered for COVID-19' - medical fund assures extended benefits Discovery assures members they will be covered in cases of confirmed COVID-19. 5 March 2020 7:48 PM
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It's a complicated issue. 6 March 2020 11:47 AM
International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work. 6 March 2020 11:06 AM
Do Knysna's elephants share the forest with a 'Yeti' or two? Gareth Patterson gives a fascinating glimpse into his new book, including sightings of human-like creatures in the Knysna Forest. 5 March 2020 4:48 PM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday's 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal The Cape Town Cycle Tour's "hoopla" man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day. 5 March 2020 11:52 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent's 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
CBD Ward Councillor weighs on on Greenmarket Square concert

CBD Ward Councillor weighs on on Greenmarket Square concert

Dave Bryant (ward councillor for the CBD) gives an overview of Thursday night's free concert in Greenmarket Square.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Chef's Corner

6 March 2020 8:43 AM

Chef Giorio Nava traded Milan for Cape Town and our palettes haven't been the same since. You know him from Carne SA, 95 Keerom and many others! He is this week's Chef's Corner guest.

Trailblazer: Nomzamo Mbatha

6 March 2020 8:20 AM

Our Trailblazer is SA superstar, Nomzamo Mbatha. While living in the United States these days, she still calls SA (and Cape Town!) home. She spoke to Refilwe Moloto about her work with the Cotton On Foundation and her role in the upcoming sequel to Coming to America with Eddie Murphy.

The World View - The Coronavirus Crisis

6 March 2020 7:56 AM

 A Guilty Sheikh a court finds in favour of the ex wife of Dubai’s Ruler.

The Duchess is back Meghan joins Harry for final royal duties in London.

#IFQSAT:

6 March 2020 7:49 AM
Why Solidarity opposes PIC bailing out Eskom

6 March 2020 7:38 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Connie Mulder, the head of reasearch at trade union Solidarity, about why they are willing to take legal steps to prevent a plan to pump R250million into Eskom, sourced from the Public Investment Corporation.

Coronavirus is in SA

6 March 2020 7:26 AM

Prof Cheryl Cohen of the NICD, where she is head of the Centre for Respiratory Disease
and Meningitis, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the protocols in place, and action taken
now that South Africa has its first diagnosed case of the Coronavirus.

Everyday Xhosa

6 March 2020 7:21 AM

Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa

How the Cape Town Cycle Tour helps communities such as Ocean View

6 March 2020 7:18 AM

James Esterhuisen, more popularly known by everyone as Jimmy James, speaks to
Refilwe Moloto about the role cycling has played in the upliftment of the Ocean View
community, which has been plagued by gang-related crimes.

The Emerging Economies

5 March 2020 8:54 AM

Guest: Prof Dilip Menon | Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the
Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.

Trending

OR Tambo screens for Covid-19, but what about the other 71 entry points?

Local

'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves'

Business Opinion Politics

Prof slams City of CT's draft by-law that may stifle independent enviro research

Local

EWN Highlights

Prasa given Friday deadline to settle R114m CoCT debt or face disconnection

6 March 2020 1:42 PM

Cameroon confirms first case of coronavirus

6 March 2020 11:43 AM

Judgment reserved in appeal bid of convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow

6 March 2020 11:43 AM

