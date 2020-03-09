Corona Virus and your medical aid

The Council for Medical Aid Schemes says they encourage medical schemes to provide comprehensive cover for all confirmed Coronavirus cases, in the interest of public health.
Dr Sipho Kabane, CEO of the CMS joins Refilwe now to take us through their recommendations
Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitt
The illicit trade in cigarettes is big and dangerous business. As recently as 2017, 30% of the market was illegal. (It was less than 5% in 2009. Thank you, State Capture.)
Guest: Prof Corné van Walbeek | Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town
From today you can set your mind at ease and have yourself tested for the Corona Virus without having to visit the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) or a doctor's office.
Clinical virologist Prof. Eftyhia Vardas joins Refilwe now to explain how they came to the decision to offer testing to the public, and how the process will work.
On today's Moolah Mondays, we want to explore what the income implications are for those of us having to work on public holidays and what our rights are. Can you refuse? Should you get time and a half - or double? What about being given leave in lieu of time worked?
Guest: Puke Maserumule | Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys
Australia recently experienced one of its most devastating bushfire seasons in its history, and scientists there are developing the country's first satellite designed to predict where bushfires are likely to start.
Guest: Riaan van den Dool, Software Systems Engineer at the CSIR (Council for Scientific and Industrial Research)
Chef Giorio Nava traded Milan for Cape Town and our palettes haven't been the same since. You know him from Carne SA, 95 Keerom and many others! He is this week's Chef's Corner guest.
Our Trailblazer is SA superstar, Nomzamo Mbatha. While living in the United States these days, she still calls SA (and Cape Town!) home. She spoke to Refilwe Moloto about her work with the Cotton On Foundation and her role in the upcoming sequel to Coming to America with Eddie Murphy.