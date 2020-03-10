Prasa v CoCT

While thousands of rail commuters were left stranded after Eskom had cut the power supply to PRASA a few weeks ago, the move "worked" as it forced PRASA to pay over what it was owing to Eskom within a few hours.



PRASA has called for a meeting with City bosses to discuss the debt but yesterday there seemed to be no desirable outcome for PRASA and commuters. Africa is joined now by Makhosini Mgitywa of PRASA to understand what happens now.