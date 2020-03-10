Understanding the impact of oil price collapse on global market

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:50
Open for Callers and Talkers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Competition Commission to announce new data prices today
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Eskoms' Jan Oberholzer
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Consumer Rights with the National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
UJ develops intelligent technology to monitor health conditions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wesley Doorsamy - Associate Professor and Researcher at UJ's Institute for Intelligence Systems
Today at 11:32
Corona Virus vs the Gig Economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
AD feature with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA Health Department: 128 contacts isolated and tested for coronavirus Acting Health DG Dr Anban Pillay test results of the remaining 2 people in the group who returned from Italy expected on Tuesday. 10 March 2020 8:51 AM
Man arrested in connection with deadly Khayelitsha tavern shooting A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of seven people in Khayelitsha. 9 March 2020 5:17 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
View all Local
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt 80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November. 7 March 2020 12:46 PM
Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court. 6 March 2020 2:02 PM
View all Politics
Performance of the JSE Top 40 (year-to-date) after Monday’s market violence Not a single share in the JSE Top 40 was spared the carnage on Monday. 10 March 2020 9:26 AM
Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen shares his money recipe In 2016, he became the first SA chef to receive a Michelin star after opening his restaurant in Nice, France called JAN. 9 March 2020 8:32 PM
How COVID-19 is undermining world economic growth on a massive scale A bloodbath on financial markets worldwide as a result of virus fears. 9 March 2020 7:55 PM
View all Business
Basic medical aid members only covered for Covid-19 if complications arise If it’s a mild infection, it comes from your Medical Savings Account. Only if there are complications is it treated as a PMB. 9 March 2020 11:18 AM
[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out. 9 March 2020 10:36 AM
What do you think of BMW's new logo? BMW has introduced a new brand design, but for online and offline communication only at this stage. 9 March 2020 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
View all Sport
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020. 6 March 2020 4:03 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Understanding the impact of oil price collapse on global market

Understanding the impact of oil price collapse on global market

The world's financial markets had already been jittery due to the concerns over the impact of COVID19, but when Saudi Arabia announced it would be cutting its oil price and increase production after OPEC failed to reach an agreement.

To help us understand why the world got spooked by this, Africa's joined on the line by Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist at The Efficient Group.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

10 March 2020 7:51 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Prasa v CoCT

10 March 2020 7:38 AM

While thousands of rail commuters were left stranded after Eskom had cut the power supply to PRASA  a few weeks ago, the move "worked" as it forced PRASA to pay over what it was owing to Eskom within a few hours.

PRASA has called for a meeting with City bosses to discuss the debt but yesterday there seemed to be no desirable outcome for PRASA and commuters. Africa is joined now by Makhosini Mgitywa of PRASA to understand what happens now.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dept of Health on coronavirus

10 March 2020 7:23 AM

Our Minister of Health has confirmed that we now have seven confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Africa.

We are joined this morning by the acting director general at the National Department of Health, Dr Anban Pillay to get the latest coming out of the high-powered team, set up to deal with the virus.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesday : Ditching DStv? Maybe.

10 March 2020 6:49 AM

MyBroadband’s survey revealed that Netflix is popular among tech-savvy South Africans, with 80% of respondents stating they have a Netflix subscription. Of these Netflix users, 70% said they did not subscribe to a DStv package, while 30% said they do have a DStv account.

Africa is in conversation with Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emerging Economies - Focus on China

9 March 2020 8:38 AM

Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitt

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Winning the tobacco wars?

9 March 2020 8:21 AM

The illicit trade in cigarettes is big and dangerous business. As recently as 2017, 30% of the market was illegal. (It was less than 5% in 2009. Thank you, State Capture.)

Guest: Prof Corné van Walbeek | Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

9 March 2020 8:12 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

9 March 2020 7:52 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Corona test now available to public

9 March 2020 7:37 AM

From today you can set your mind at ease and have yourself tested for the Corona Virus without having to visit the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) or a doctor's office.

Clinical virologist Prof. Eftyhia Vardas joins Refilwe now to explain how they came to the decision to offer testing to the public, and how the process will work.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Performance of the JSE Top 40 (year-to-date) after Monday’s market violence

Business

South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Plunging global oil prices could mean good news for motorists: AA

10 March 2020 9:28 AM

Tshwane Council to convene, despite being placed under administration

10 March 2020 8:55 AM

Police: More arrests imminent in Khayelitsha tavern shooting probe

10 March 2020 7:59 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA