Tech Tuesday: Ditching DStv? Maybe.

Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
Visit the show page
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Esports
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tramayne Monaghan - Head of Innovation and Head of PUBG Mobile in Africa at Tencent Africa
Nick Hall - Advisor and Lawyer in the Digital Entertainment Industry at ...
Nicholas Holden - Co-Founder at African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL)
Today at 08:21
Wednesday Panel Continued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Tembinkosi Bonakele - Commissioner of the South African Competition Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Vodacom Group CEO explains the dropping of data prices from 1 April 2020
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Vodacom Group CEO
Today at 10:08
Corona Virus vs the Gig Economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
How happy are we as South Africans-the latest Happiness Index gives us the answers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Talita Greyling - Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg
Today at 10:45
UJ develops intelligent technology to monitor health conditions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wesley Doorsamy
Today at 11:05
6 Pocket sized tech devices to help you ward off threats and keep you safe
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Technology Editor at Mybroadband
Today at 11:32
We profile Multi-Instrumentalist Reinhardt Buhr
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town refugees must reintegrate or be repatriated, says Motsoaledi Minister Aaron Motsoaledi warns refugees that they may be repatriated if they refuse to reintegrate back into local communities. 10 March 2020 4:44 PM
"Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope SA diver Amber Fillary set a new world record by freediving 70 metres under the ice in one breath, all for mental health awareness... 10 March 2020 3:29 PM
[WATCH] Eskom seizes cars, property from municipality to recover R615m debt Eskom has begun collecting what's owed to them by repossessing property from the Emfuleni municipality. 10 March 2020 1:03 PM
President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign. 10 March 2020 1:14 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt 80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November. 7 March 2020 12:46 PM
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did' They're too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions. 10 March 2020 11:15 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight A mother shares how a reputable airline failed to respond after her teenage daughter was harassed and groped on a long-haul flight... 9 March 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday's 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020. 6 March 2020 4:03 PM
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did' They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions. 10 March 2020 11:15 AM
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It's a complicated issue. 6 March 2020 11:47 AM
'How can I enact kindness when I am facing the end of my inner compassion?' Africa Melane pens his thoughts on the occupation of the church and surrounds of Greenmarket Square by hundreds of refugees. 6 March 2020 11:08 AM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Tech Tuesday: Ditching DStv? Maybe.

Tech Tuesday: Ditching DStv? Maybe.

MyBroadband’s survey revealed that Netflix is popular among tech-savvy South Africans, with 80% of respondents stating they have a Netflix subscription. Of these Netflix users, 70% said they did not subscribe to a DStv package, while 30% said they do have a DStv account.

Africa is in conversation with Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

#IFQSAT:

11 March 2020 7:48 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST

Data will fall!

11 March 2020 7:42 AM

The Competition Commission's Chief Economist, James Hodge, explains how they
reached their landmark decision to order MTN and Vodacom to reduce their data
prices as well as cease "anti-poor" practises.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

How Eskom is going after debtors

11 March 2020 7:24 AM

Eskom's spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha explains to Refilwe Moloto how they go about targeting debtors, and what action to take, to recoup money owed, as was the case in the Emfuleni municipality where cars and furniture were attached following a court
order sought by Eskom to get back R2,3billion in debt.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Wanderlust Wednesday: Armchair Travel

11 March 2020 6:58 AM

Jennifer Platt - Books Editor at the Sunday Times - on what she reckons.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Understanding the impact of oil price collapse on global market

10 March 2020 8:37 AM

The world's financial markets had already been jittery due to the concerns over the impact of COVID19, but when Saudi Arabia announced it would be cutting its oil price and increase production after OPEC failed to reach an agreement.

To help us understand why the world got spooked by this, Africa's joined on the line by Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist at The Efficient Group.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

The World View - Global Virus

10 March 2020 7:51 AM

The Greek / Turkish refugee Issue 5 EU countries step in to help.

Adieu Duke & Duchess Harry & Meghan carry out a final royal task

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Prasa v CoCT

10 March 2020 7:38 AM

While thousands of rail commuters were left stranded after Eskom had cut the power supply to PRASA  a few weeks ago, the move "worked" as it forced PRASA to pay over what it was owing to Eskom within a few hours.

PRASA has called for a meeting with City bosses to discuss the debt but yesterday there seemed to be no desirable outcome for PRASA and commuters. Africa is joined now by Makhosini Mgitywa of PRASA to understand what happens now.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Dept of Health on coronavirus

10 March 2020 7:23 AM

Our Minister of Health has confirmed that we now have seven confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Africa.

We are joined this morning by the acting director general at the National Department of Health, Dr Anban Pillay to get the latest coming out of the high-powered team, set up to deal with the virus.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Emerging Economies - Focus on China

9 March 2020 8:38 AM

Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitt.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Performance of the JSE Top 40 (year-to-date) after Monday's market violence

Business

Criminals will prey on women and girls if City of Cape Town cut us off – Prasa

Business

EWN Highlights

Travelling overseas puts you at risk of contracting COVID-19 - Netcare CEO 11 March 2020 7:32 AM

11 March 2020 7:32 AM

MPs raise concerns over disregarding of laws, by-laws by CT refugees 11 March 2020 7:27 AM

11 March 2020 7:27 AM

Competition Commission 'hopeful' of agreements with MTN, Telkom on data costs 11 March 2020 6:56 AM

11 March 2020 6:56 AM

