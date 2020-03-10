Emerging Economies - Focus on China

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:07
How Eskom is going after debtors
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Today at 07:20
Data will fall!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
James Hodge - Chief economist at Competition Commission
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Esports
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tramayne Monaghan - Head of Innovation and Head of PUBG Mobile in Africa at Tencent Africa
Nick Hall - Advisor and Lawyer in the Digital Entertainment Industry at ...
Nicholas Holden - Co-Founder at African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL)
Today at 08:21
Wednesday Panel Continued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Tembinkosi Bonakele - Commissioner of the South African Competition Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Vodacom Group CEO explains the dropping of data prices from 1 April 2020
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Vodacom Group CEO
Today at 10:08
Corona Virus vs the Gig Economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
How happy are we as South Africans-the latest Happiness Index gives us the answers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Talita Greyling - Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg
Today at 10:45
UJ develops intelligent technology to monitor health conditions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wesley Doorsamy
Today at 11:05
6 Pocket sized tech devices to help you ward off threats and keep you safe
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 11:32
We profile Multi-Instrumentalist Reinhardt Buhr
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Cape Town refugees must reintegrate or be repatriated, says Motsoaledi Minister Aaron Motsoaledi warns refugees that they may be repatriated if they refuse to reintegrate back into local communities. 10 March 2020 4:44 PM
"Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope SA diver Amber Fillary set a new world record by freediving 70 metres under the ice in one breath, all for mental health awareness... 10 March 2020 3:29 PM
Is a register for habitual racists what SA needs? William Bird weighs in Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says a national register for habitual racists will not tackle the roots of racism in... 10 March 2020 10:27 AM
President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign. 10 March 2020 1:14 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt 80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November. 7 March 2020 12:46 PM
Dimension Data folds four companies under its wings Britehouse, Internet Solutions, Systems Integration and ContinuitySA are being folded into existing Dimension Data businesses. 10 March 2020 7:58 PM
Vodacom to cut data prices by 30 per cent from April - who benefits? The news broke on Tuesday that Vodacom is to cut data prices drastically. 10 March 2020 7:28 PM
FirstRand warns that SA slowdown will get worse FirstRand has reported a five percent increase in profits but impairment costs - bad debt - has risen 18 per cent. 10 March 2020 6:52 PM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday's 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020. 6 March 2020 4:03 PM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent's 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did' They're too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions. 10 March 2020 11:15 AM
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It's a complicated issue. 6 March 2020 11:47 AM
'How can I enact kindness when I am facing the end of my inner compassion?' Africa Melane pens his thoughts on the occupation of the church and surrounds of Greenmarket Square by hundreds of refugees. 6 March 2020 11:08 AM
Emerging Economies - Focus on China

Emerging Economies - Focus on China

Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitt.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Understanding the impact of oil price collapse on global market

10 March 2020 8:37 AM

The world's financial markets had already been jittery due to the concerns over the impact of COVID19, but when Saudi Arabia announced it would be cutting its oil price and increase production after OPEC failed to reach an agreement.

To help us understand why the world got spooked by this, Africa's joined on the line by Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist at The Efficient Group.

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

10 March 2020 7:51 AM
Prasa v CoCT

10 March 2020 7:38 AM

While thousands of rail commuters were left stranded after Eskom had cut the power supply to PRASA  a few weeks ago, the move "worked" as it forced PRASA to pay over what it was owing to Eskom within a few hours.

PRASA has called for a meeting with City bosses to discuss the debt but yesterday there seemed to be no desirable outcome for PRASA and commuters. Africa is joined now by Makhosini Mgitywa of PRASA to understand what happens now.

Dept of Health on coronavirus

10 March 2020 7:23 AM

Our Minister of Health has confirmed that we now have seven confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Africa.

We are joined this morning by the acting director general at the National Department of Health, Dr Anban Pillay to get the latest coming out of the high-powered team, set up to deal with the virus.

Tech Tuesday: Ditching DStv? Maybe.

10 March 2020 6:49 AM

MyBroadband’s survey revealed that Netflix is popular among tech-savvy South Africans, with 80% of respondents stating they have a Netflix subscription. Of these Netflix users, 70% said they did not subscribe to a DStv package, while 30% said they do have a DStv account.

Africa is in conversation with Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za

Winning the tobacco wars?

9 March 2020 8:21 AM

The illicit trade in cigarettes is big and dangerous business. As recently as 2017, 30% of the market was illegal. (It was less than 5% in 2009. Thank you, State Capture.)

Guest: Prof Corné van Walbeek | Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town

The Africa Report

9 March 2020 8:12 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

9 March 2020 7:52 AM
Corona test now available to public

9 March 2020 7:37 AM

From today you can set your mind at ease and have yourself tested for the Corona Virus without having to visit the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) or a doctor's office.

Clinical virologist Prof. Eftyhia Vardas joins Refilwe now to explain how they came to the decision to offer testing to the public, and how the process will work.

UK health minister Dorries diagnosed with coronavirus 11 March 2020 6:20 AM

11 March 2020 6:20 AM

EFF to head to ConCourt to appeal CR17 ruling against Mkhwebane 10 March 2020 7:49 PM

10 March 2020 7:49 PM

Eskom wins appeal bid against Nersa over 2018/19 tariff hike 10 March 2020 6:37 PM

10 March 2020 6:37 PM

