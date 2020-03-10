Corona test now available to public

From today you can set your mind at ease and have yourself tested for the Corona Virus without having to visit the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) or a doctor's office.
Clinical virologist Prof. Eftyhia Vardas joins Refilwe now to explain how they came to the decision to offer testing to the public, and how the process will work.
The world's financial markets had already been jittery due to the concerns over the impact of COVID19, but when Saudi Arabia announced it would be cutting its oil price and increase production after OPEC failed to reach an agreement.
To help us understand why the world got spooked by this, Africa's joined on the line by Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist at The Efficient Group.
While thousands of rail commuters were left stranded after Eskom had cut the power supply to PRASA a few weeks ago, the move "worked" as it forced PRASA to pay over what it was owing to Eskom within a few hours.
PRASA has called for a meeting with City bosses to discuss the debt but yesterday there seemed to be no desirable outcome for PRASA and commuters. Africa is joined now by Makhosini Mgitywa of PRASA to understand what happens now.
Our Minister of Health has confirmed that we now have seven confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Africa.
We are joined this morning by the acting director general at the National Department of Health, Dr Anban Pillay to get the latest coming out of the high-powered team, set up to deal with the virus.
MyBroadband’s survey revealed that Netflix is popular among tech-savvy South Africans, with 80% of respondents stating they have a Netflix subscription. Of these Netflix users, 70% said they did not subscribe to a DStv package, while 30% said they do have a DStv account.
Africa is in conversation with Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitt.
The illicit trade in cigarettes is big and dangerous business. As recently as 2017, 30% of the market was illegal. (It was less than 5% in 2009. Thank you, State Capture.)
Guest: Prof Corné van Walbeek | Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town
Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish