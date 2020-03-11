Dept of Health on coronavirus

Our Minister of Health has confirmed that we now have seven confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Africa.
We are joined this morning by the acting director general at the National Department of Health, Dr Anban Pillay to get the latest coming out of the high-powered team, set up to deal with the virus.
The Competition Commission's Chief Economist, James Hodge, explains how they
reached their landmark decision to order MTN and Vodacom to reduce their data
prices as well as cease "anti-poor" practises.
Eskom's spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha explains to Refilwe Moloto how they go about targeting debtors, and what action to take, to recoup money owed, as was the case in the Emfuleni municipality where cars and furniture were attached following a court
order sought by Eskom to get back R2,3billion in debt.
Jennifer Platt - Books Editor at the Sunday Times - on what she reckons.
The world's financial markets had already been jittery due to the concerns over the impact of COVID19, but when Saudi Arabia announced it would be cutting its oil price and increase production after OPEC failed to reach an agreement.
To help us understand why the world got spooked by this, Africa's joined on the line by Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist at The Efficient Group.
The Greek / Turkish refugee Issue 5 EU countries step in to help.
Adieu Duke & Duchess Harry & Meghan carry out a final royal task
While thousands of rail commuters were left stranded after Eskom had cut the power supply to PRASA a few weeks ago, the move "worked" as it forced PRASA to pay over what it was owing to Eskom within a few hours.
PRASA has called for a meeting with City bosses to discuss the debt but yesterday there seemed to be no desirable outcome for PRASA and commuters. Africa is joined now by Makhosini Mgitywa of PRASA to understand what happens now.
MyBroadband’s survey revealed that Netflix is popular among tech-savvy South Africans, with 80% of respondents stating they have a Netflix subscription. Of these Netflix users, 70% said they did not subscribe to a DStv package, while 30% said they do have a DStv account.
Africa is in conversation with Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitt.