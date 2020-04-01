Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Esports
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tramayne Monaghan - Head of Innovation and Head of PUBG Mobile in Africa at Tencent Africa
Nick Hall - Advisor and Lawyer in the Digital Entertainment Industry at ...
Nicholas Holden - Co-Founder at African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL)
Today at 08:21
Wednesday Panel Continued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Tembinkosi Bonakele - Commissioner of the South African Competition Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Vodacom Group CEO explains the dropping of data prices from 1 April 2020
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Vodacom Group CEO
Today at 10:08
Corona Virus vs the Gig Economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
How happy are we as South Africans-the latest Happiness Index gives us the answers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Talita Greyling - Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg
Today at 10:45
UJ develops intelligent technology to monitor health conditions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wesley Doorsamy
Today at 11:05
6 Pocket sized tech devices to help you ward off threats and keep you safe
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Technology Editor at Mybroadband
Today at 11:32
We profile Multi-Instrumentalist Reinhardt Buhr
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
