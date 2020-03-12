Zondo Commission: The capture of PRASA

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Century City Convention Centre and Hotels hit hard by Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Gary Knoetze
Today at 09:50
Status update on Coronavirus in Cape Town and the province with Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Nomafrench Mbombo - MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government
Today at 10:08
News from Europe with Deutsche Well in Bonn,Germany
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Isaac Mugabi - Editor: English for Africa at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:16
Eskom status update with Eskoms Chief Nuclear officer
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Riedwaan Bacardi - Eskom Chief Nuclear Officer
Today at 10:33
Herd mentality & panic buying
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Charissa Bloomberg - Psychologist at Hidden Dimensions Corporate Training
Today at 11:05
We talk parenting with stand up comedian Nik Rabinowitz
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nik Rabinowitz - Stand-up comedian
Today at 11:32
UJ develops intelligent technology to monitor health conditions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wesley Doorsamy
Today at 11:45
6 Pocket sized tech devices to help you ward off threats and keep you safe
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
WC Fedhasa agrees it should formulate virus advisory ASAP, at John's urging Jeff Rosenberg agrees with John Maytham that another 48 hours to advise local hospitality industry does not translate into 'soon'. 11 March 2020 6:22 PM
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley. 11 March 2020 4:47 PM
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing. 11 March 2020 2:48 PM
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing. 11 March 2020 2:48 PM
Mkhwebane lacked basic understanding of the law in CR17 probe, court finds The Public Protector was reckless in reaching serious findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa in her report into the CR17 campa... 11 March 2020 11:18 AM
President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign. 10 March 2020 1:14 PM
Sudden cancellation of life and illness policies - consumer warrior advice Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, has a horror story about insurance policies being cancelled - by sms. 11 March 2020 8:07 PM
Growthpoint warns current economic climate weighs heavily on its properties. Growthpoint says the macro-economic environment in SA continues to weigh heavily on its properties. 11 March 2020 7:43 PM
Using cat videos to get you to Mars SpaceX is looking to fund its trips to Mars by building an internet company 11 March 2020 7:15 PM
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value' Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle. 11 March 2020 3:21 PM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
[TUNE IN AFTER 2PM] Airline response to teen sexual harassment claim on flight Wendy Knowler shares airline response with Pippa Hudson after a mom claimed teen daughter harassed and groped on long-haul flight. 11 March 2020 12:05 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent's 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Zondo Commission: The capture of PRASA

Zondo Commission: The capture of PRASA

EWN's Bonga Dlulane speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the Zondo Commission is set
to take a closer look at the collapse of PRASA and how this is linked to former President
Jacob Zuma and current Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The World View - The Coronavirus Crisis

12 March 2020 8:05 AM

Prison for Harvey Weinstein the ex movie mogul begins his life behind bars.

The French fraud fakers an amazing story of impersonation & extortion.

#IFQSAT:

12 March 2020 7:46 AM
SAA business rescue plan targets jobs

12 March 2020 7:22 AM

Advocate Sello Alcock speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the latest development in the
SAA rescue plan: job cuts. Just how much power do unions have to oppose any
retrenchments?

Trendspotting Thursdays

12 March 2020 7:00 AM

Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

Wednesday Panel: Esports

11 March 2020 8:44 AM

Guests: Tramayne Monaghan Head of Innovation and Head of PUBG Mobile in Africa at Tencent Africa and Nick Hall |Advisor and Lawyer in the Digital Entertainment Industry as well as Nicholas Holden Co-Founder at African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL)

The World View - The Coronavirus

11 March 2020 8:26 AM

Daring armed robbery in Chile thieves have stolen millions in cash.

Britain’s sign language campaign to get signing onto the school curriculum.

#IFQSAT: No, COVID-19 is not "just another 'flu", and every death should concern you.

11 March 2020 7:48 AM

As much as Coronavirus resides in the family of influenza, it is inappropriate and irresponsible to dismiss it as "just another 'flu" while we don't know enough about it.  The case study of China vs Italy, the related mortality rates and degree of spreading the disease should, by now, make it clear to us all, that not taking this seriously enough impacts everyday response to staying healthy, and can seriously costs lives. Every life should concern us all, particularly the vulnerable – not just our own. Don't panic, but we must be aware and not lackadaisical.

Data will fall!

11 March 2020 7:42 AM

The Competition Commission's Chief Economist, James Hodge, explains how they
reached their landmark decision to order MTN and Vodacom to reduce their data
prices as well as cease "anti-poor" practises.

How Eskom is going after debtors

11 March 2020 7:24 AM

Eskom's spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha explains to Refilwe Moloto how they go about targeting debtors, and what action to take, to recoup money owed, as was the case in the Emfuleni municipality where cars and furniture were attached following a court
order sought by Eskom to get back R2,3billion in debt.
order sought by Eskom to get back R2,3billion in debt.

[UPDATE] Officials tracking down locals who were exposed to WC covid-19 patient

Emirates dodges pressing questions about CT teen's harassment ordeal on flight

Business

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Tygerberg Hospital sets up coronavirus isolation unit

12 March 2020 7:58 AM

Mbalula instructs lawyers to write to Zondo inquiry after being implicated

12 March 2020 7:43 AM

Family 'left numb' after 3 siblings die in Golden Highway crash

12 March 2020 6:41 AM

