IFQSAT: I feel quite strongly that the economic impact of #COVID19 is only just beginning

Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Vannie Kaap's Bernie Fabing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bernie Fabing - Founder at Vannie Kaap
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita - Digital Editor of Good Housekeeping
Today at 09:33
We answer all your Science questions with the Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 09:40
Naked Scientist Callers and Questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
Naked Scientist Continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle-Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
The Better Africa Report
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Coronavirus gives us an opportunity to get things right
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Update onBrendan Goldie Appeal for open heart surgery
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 15:40
Thomas Harding interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Report finds systemic corruption at all levels of water sector Corruption in SA's water and sanitation sector has put the water security of the entire country at risk, according to a new report... 12 March 2020 4:24 PM
Public schools don't have powers to suspend classes over covid-19, warns DBE The Health Department is the only authority that can shut down a school over a suspected coronavirus case, according to the DBE. 12 March 2020 2:44 PM
'Prasa was systematically broken - I brought evidence. Govt, Hawks did nothing' "Former Prasa Chair Popo Molefe said the people meant to protect Prasa are the ones who broke it," reports EWN’s Bonga Dlulane. 12 March 2020 2:35 PM
View all Local
Tito Mboweni: I have been muzzled It seems the powers that be have instructed South Africa's vocal Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to stop tweeting. 12 March 2020 4:54 PM
Tshwane DA councillor quits: 'EFF, ANC disruptions meant we get no work done' Johan Jansen says he has had enough and without a city manager, and an executive mayor their hands are tied. 12 March 2020 1:25 PM
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing. 11 March 2020 2:48 PM
View all Politics
Market crashes - what happens to investor money afterwards? Warren Ingram, wealth planner, has sensible advice for investors in gloomy times. 12 March 2020 8:43 PM
Covid-19: a future of work perspective The work place in times of pandemics must adjust quickly. 12 March 2020 7:56 PM
Sanlam results also hit by low economic growth Sanlam reported a large drop in profit, but operationally it is actually doing quite well. 12 March 2020 7:40 PM
View all Business
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley. 11 March 2020 4:47 PM
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value' Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle. 11 March 2020 3:21 PM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
View all Sport
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all World
View all Africa
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did' They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions. 10 March 2020 11:15 AM
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It’s a complicated issue. 6 March 2020 11:47 AM
View all Opinion
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
#IFQSAT: I feel quite strongly that the economic impact of #COVID19 is only just beginning

#IFQSAT: I feel quite strongly that the economic impact of #COVID19 is only just beginning

Unlike the initial concerns and, in some cases, knee-jerk market responses to rising numbers of cases and speculation about what governments’ response would be, we are now observing very real responses to the disease, which will in all likelihood lead to a grind lower on already-reduced global growth rates. Our response will be limited, as we have little fiscal room, and may have to depend solely on monetary policy reprieve. 



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Everyday Xhosa

13 March 2020 6:56 AM

Guest: Tessa Dowling | senior lecturer, African Languages Section, School of
Languages and Literature at University of Cape Town |

Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

12 March 2020 8:39 AM

Guest: Dr Sara Pienaar | Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs.

Local business expecting to take a hit from COVID19 aftermath

12 March 2020 8:24 AM

Cape Union Mart is a successful family-run business in Cape Town and is one of many
which will be affected by supply shortages due to COVID19 as it's main supplier of
materials and products is China. Refilwe Moloto speaks to chairman Phillip Krawitz.

The World View - The Coronavirus Crisis

12 March 2020 8:05 AM

Prison for Harvey Weinstein the ex movie mogul begins his life behind bars.

The French fraud fakers an amazing story of impersonation & extortion.

Zondo Commission: The capture of PRASA

12 March 2020 7:38 AM

EWN's Bonga Dlulane speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the Zondo Commission is set
to take a closer look at the collapse of PRASA and how this is linked to former President
Jacob Zuma and current Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula.

SAA business rescue plan targets jobs

12 March 2020 7:22 AM

Advocate Sello Alcock speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the latest development in the
SAA rescue plan: job cuts. Just how much power do unions have to oppose any
retrenchments?

Trendspotting Thursdays

12 March 2020 7:00 AM

Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

Wednesday Panel: Esports

11 March 2020 8:44 AM

Guests: Tramayne Monaghan Head of Innovation and Head of PUBG Mobile in Africa at Tencent Africa and Nick Hall |Advisor and Lawyer in the Digital Entertainment Industry as well as Nicholas Holden Co-Founder at African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL)

The World View - The Coronavirus

11 March 2020 8:26 AM

Daring armed robbery in Chile thieves have stolen millions in cash.

Britain’s sign language campaign to get signing onto the school curriculum.

Trending

Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears

Lifestyle Local

Why this MP posted her salary slip online - 'none of this should be secret'

Politics

Sasol shares fall yet another 40% in an hour (it’s down 95% since April 2019)

Business

EWN Highlights

PIC report: Dan Matjila could be held personally liable for ‘malfeasance’

13 March 2020 6:26 AM

Catholic churches across Rome shut due to virus

13 March 2020 6:21 AM

Coronavirus sparks historic market rout, global shutdown

13 March 2020 6:13 AM

