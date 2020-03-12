Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

Guest: Dr Sara Pienaar | Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs.
Cape Union Mart is a successful family-run business in Cape Town and is one of many
which will be affected by supply shortages due to COVID19 as it's main supplier of
materials and products is China. Refilwe Moloto speaks to chairman Phillip Krawitz.
Prison for Harvey Weinstein the ex movie mogul begins his life behind bars.
The French fraud fakers an amazing story of impersonation & extortion.
EWN's Bonga Dlulane speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the Zondo Commission is set
to take a closer look at the collapse of PRASA and how this is linked to former President
Jacob Zuma and current Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula.
Advocate Sello Alcock speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the latest development in the
SAA rescue plan: job cuts. Just how much power do unions have to oppose any
retrenchments?
Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.
Guests: Tramayne Monaghan Head of Innovation and Head of PUBG Mobile in Africa at Tencent Africa and Nick Hall |Advisor and Lawyer in the Digital Entertainment Industry as well as Nicholas Holden Co-Founder at African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL)
Daring armed robbery in Chile thieves have stolen millions in cash.
Britain’s sign language campaign to get signing onto the school curriculum.
As much as Coronavirus resides in the family of influenza, it is inappropriate and irresponsible to dismiss it as "just another 'flu" while we don't know enough about it. The case study of China vs Italy, the related mortality rates and degree of spreading the disease should, by now, make it clear to us all, that not taking this seriously enough impacts everyday response to staying healthy, and can seriously costs lives. Every life should concern us all, particularly the vulnerable – not just our own. Don't panic, but we must be aware and not lackadaisical.