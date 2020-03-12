Everyday Xhosa

Guest: Tessa Dowling | senior lecturer, African Languages Section, School of
Languages and Literature at University of Cape Town |
Guest: Dr Sara Pienaar | Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs.
Cape Union Mart is a successful family-run business in Cape Town and is one of many
which will be affected by supply shortages due to COVID19 as it's main supplier of
materials and products is China. Refilwe Moloto speaks to chairman Phillip Krawitz.
Prison for Harvey Weinstein the ex movie mogul begins his life behind bars.
The French fraud fakers an amazing story of impersonation & extortion.
Unlike the initial concerns and, in some cases, knee-jerk market responses to rising numbers of cases and speculation about what governments' response would be, we are now observing very real responses to the disease, which will in all likelihood lead to a grind lower on already-reduced global growth rates. Our response will be limited, as we have little fiscal room, and may have to depend solely on monetary policy reprieve.
EWN's Bonga Dlulane speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the Zondo Commission is set
to take a closer look at the collapse of PRASA and how this is linked to former President
Jacob Zuma and current Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula.
Advocate Sello Alcock speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the latest development in the
SAA rescue plan: job cuts. Just how much power do unions have to oppose any
retrenchments?
Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.
Guests: Tramayne Monaghan Head of Innovation and Head of PUBG Mobile in Africa at Tencent Africa and Nick Hall |Advisor and Lawyer in the Digital Entertainment Industry as well as Nicholas Holden Co-Founder at African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL)
Daring armed robbery in Chile thieves have stolen millions in cash.
Britain’s sign language campaign to get signing onto the school curriculum.