Wuhan Repatriation and Coronavirus latest

Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
The Better Africa Report
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Coronavirus gives us an opportunity to get things right
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Update onBrendan Goldie Appeal for open heart surgery
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 15:40
Thomas Harding interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
King Dalindyebo arrested less than three months after prison release AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has been arrested at the Bumbane Great Place outside Mthatha in the Eastern Cape. 13 March 2020 9:55 AM
SA's first quarantine site confirmed as The Ranch Resort, Polokwane The resort outside Polokwane in Limpopo will house the 122 South Africans returning from Wuhan, China. 13 March 2020 7:31 AM
Report finds systemic corruption at all levels of water sector Corruption in SA's water and sanitation sector has put the water security of the entire country at risk, according to a new report... 12 March 2020 4:24 PM
View all Local
Tito Mboweni: I have been muzzled It seems the powers that be have instructed South Africa's vocal Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to stop tweeting. 12 March 2020 4:54 PM
Tshwane DA councillor quits: 'EFF, ANC disruptions meant we get no work done' Johan Jansen says he has had enough and without a city manager, and an executive mayor their hands are tied. 12 March 2020 1:25 PM
Why this MP posted her salary slip online - 'none of this should be secret' DA MP Belinda Bozzoli decided to post these details after former EFF MP Godrich Gardee slated the salary as 'disgusting.' 12 March 2020 8:48 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley. 11 March 2020 4:47 PM
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value' Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle. 11 March 2020 3:21 PM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
View all Sport
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all World
View all Africa
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did' They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions. 10 March 2020 11:15 AM
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It’s a complicated issue. 6 March 2020 11:47 AM
View all Opinion
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Wuhan Repatriation and Coronavirus latest

Wuhan Repatriation and Coronavirus latest

Dr Anban Pillay, the Health Department's acting DG, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the
repatriation operation from Wuhan, and an update on how South Africa is dealing with
the Corona Virus pandemic.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Binge Club

13 March 2020 8:43 AM

Guest: Annzra Denita Digital Editor of Good Housekeeping

Trailblazer: Vannie Kaap's Bernie Fabing

13 March 2020 8:27 AM

This week's Trailblazer is Bernie Fabing, the founder of Vannie Kaap. He is a self-taught
graphic designer who started creating memes based on popular sayings used amongst
the Cape Coloured community, which proved so popular he decided to turn them into a
product line. He took some time off to speak to Refilwe Moloto

The World View - Coronavirus Changes

13 March 2020 8:02 AM

The South Korean Virus Model have they got it more right than anyone.

Melting Ice some worrying evidence on Greenland & Antarctica.

#IFQSAT:

13 March 2020 7:40 AM
PIC flouted policy when it came to Sekunjalo

13 March 2020 7:25 AM

Refilwe speaks to Ray Mahlaka Daily Maverick journalist.

According to the 995-page report from the judicial commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corportation (PIC), it was found that its transactions with the Sekunjalo Group of companies had disregarded its own policies and standard operating procedures.

Everyday Xhosa

13 March 2020 6:56 AM

Guest: Tessa Dowling | senior lecturer, African Languages Section, School of
Languages and Literature at University of Cape Town |

Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

12 March 2020 8:39 AM

Guest: Dr Sara Pienaar | Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs.

Local business expecting to take a hit from COVID19 aftermath

12 March 2020 8:24 AM

Cape Union Mart is a successful family-run business in Cape Town and is one of many
which will be affected by supply shortages due to COVID19 as it's main supplier of
materials and products is China. Refilwe Moloto speaks to chairman Phillip Krawitz.

The World View - The Coronavirus Crisis

12 March 2020 8:05 AM

Prison for Harvey Weinstein the ex movie mogul begins his life behind bars.

The French fraud fakers an amazing story of impersonation & extortion.

Trending

SA's first quarantine site confirmed as The Ranch Resort, Polokwane

Local

Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears

Lifestyle Local

Sasol shares fall yet another 40% in an hour (it’s down 95% since April 2019)

Business

EWN Highlights

DBE: COVID-19 guidelines created to minimise disruptions to schools

13 March 2020 9:56 AM

Coronavirus: Wits University medical student placed in self-isolation

13 March 2020 9:51 AM

4 people killed in Soshanguve head-on collision

13 March 2020 9:07 AM

