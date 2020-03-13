Trailblazer: Vannie Kaap's Bernie Fabing

This week's Trailblazer is Bernie Fabing, the founder of Vannie Kaap. He is a self-taught

graphic designer who started creating memes based on popular sayings used amongst

the Cape Coloured community, which proved so popular he decided to turn them into a

product line. He took some time off to speak to Refilwe Moloto