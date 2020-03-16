Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on measures to counter coronavirus

Premier Alan Winde speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the Western Cape will deal
with the coronavirus pandemic following President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the
nation on Sunday night.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jermaine Carelse, the City of Cape Town's Fire Services
spokesman about a massive blaze on Table Mountain and Signal Hill that has destroyed
homes and vehilces, forcing some residents to flee their homes.
World Health Organisation's Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, speaks to
Refilwe Moloto about how they are dealing with the coronavirus on the African
continent where four deaths have been reported so far.
A Sporting void so many national pastimes have been wiped out.
The Syria anniversary 9 years of conflict & no sign of peace.
Kim Whitaker is a Cape businesswoman and mother who recently returned from
Germany where she is believed to have contracted the coronavirus. She is currently in
quarantine and talks to Refilwe Moloto about how it has affected her family, colleagues
and business.
Guest: Annzra Denita Digital Editor of Good HousekeepingLISTEN TO PODCAST
This week's Trailblazer is Bernie Fabing, the founder of Vannie Kaap. He is a self-taught
graphic designer who started creating memes based on popular sayings used amongst
the Cape Coloured community, which proved so popular he decided to turn them into a
product line. He took some time off to speak to Refilwe Moloto
The South Korean Virus Model have they got it more right than anyone.
Melting Ice some worrying evidence on Greenland & Antarctica.
The plight and deaths of committed medical professionals around the world in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic is a reminder that medicine - like many professions of service - is a vocation - and South African medical professionals who have openly opted out of it when the going gets tough do not deserve to share their moniker of courage and sacrifice.LISTEN TO PODCAST