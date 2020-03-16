How WHO is tackling coronavirus in Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:42
Interview - Book lounge moves online / FLF cancelled
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mervyn Sloman
Today at 15:10
Table Mountain evacuee, Vanessa Raphaely talks about leaving her home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vanessa Raphaely
Today at 15:50
Significant decrease to SA Happy Index due to COVID-19 pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Talita Greyling
Today at 16:05
Judge Parker questions his own original perception of alleged assault by Judge Hlophe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
WCED on schools closing due to pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Cape Town private hospital denies 'turning away' man for Covid-19 testing Melomed Mitchells Plain Hospital says the patient did not fit the criteria for coronavirus testing after staff asked him screening... 16 March 2020 11:46 AM
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster. 15 March 2020 8:22 PM
[VIDEO] Fire breaks out at the foot of Table Mountain, spreads to Lion's Head Fire crews responded to a blaze that started along Tafelberg Road. Strong winds fanned the flames which have now reached Lion's H... 15 March 2020 1:47 PM
View all Local
All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss how to contain the spread of Covid-1... 15 March 2020 10:08 AM
Jacob Zuma loses SCA appeal bid to have corruption trial stopped Former President Jacob Zuma's attempt to stop his corruption trial from going ahead has been rejected. 13 March 2020 3:34 PM
UKZN expells 2000 'professional students' UKZN SRC president Sifiso Simelane slams label 'professional students' and disputes students have been excluded. 13 March 2020 1:32 PM
View all Politics
Primedia Broadcasting CEO Eric D'Oliveira placed on special leave Acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams wrote to staff saying that D'Oliveira had been placed on special leave but advanced no reasons f... 13 March 2020 3:22 PM
Fuel prices will almost certainly fall sharply in April – AA The rand is weak, but not weak enough to spoil the oil price party for South African consumers. 13 March 2020 2:45 PM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
View all Business
Vannie Kaap founder on his 'wakker' moment in his search for 'colouredness' Bernie Fabing says Kaaps is a creole-like language created by Khoi and slaves, and the foundation of Afrikaans itself. 13 March 2020 10:42 AM
Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears The United Herzlia Schools have suspended classes on all campuses over fears of a coronavirus breakout in the school community. 12 March 2020 1:42 PM
Contacts linked to Cape covid-19 patient asymptomatic thus far - WC Health MEC There aren't yet any symptomatic cases linked to the Cape Town man diagnosed with coronavirus this week, according to the MEC. 12 March 2020 12:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[UPDATE] CT Jazz Fest will definitely happen at later stage, says Billy Domingo Organisers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival have postponed the event due to the risk posed by the coronavirus. 13 March 2020 5:57 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 March 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 13 March 2020 5:40 PM
AfrikaBurn 2020 cancelled as Covid-19 cases increase in SA Popular desert festival AfrikaBurn has cancelled its annual event in the Northern Cape in light of the coronavirus. 13 March 2020 4:25 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Singing Italians show united spirit during coronavirus lockdown Videos of isolated Italians singing from their balconies together, and a tenor in Florence, are goosebump moments. 16 March 2020 10:12 AM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
View all World
View all Africa
Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers. 16 March 2020 11:02 AM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
How WHO is tackling coronavirus in Africa

How WHO is tackling coronavirus in Africa

World Health Organisation's Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, speaks to
Refilwe Moloto about how they are dealing with the coronavirus on the African
continent where four deaths have been reported so far.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Table Mountain/Signal Hill fire update

16 March 2020 9:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jermaine Carelse, the City of Cape Town's Fire Services
spokesman about a massive blaze on Table Mountain and Signal Hill that has destroyed
homes and vehilces, forcing some residents to flee their homes.

The World View - Coronavirus Isolation

16 March 2020 7:58 AM

A Sporting void so many national pastimes have been wiped out.

The Syria anniversary 9 years of conflict & no sign of peace.

#IFQSAT:

16 March 2020 7:43 AM
SA businesswoman on contracting coronavirus in Germany

16 March 2020 7:37 AM

Kim Whitaker is a Cape businesswoman and mother who recently returned from
Germany where she is believed to have contracted the coronavirus. She is currently in
quarantine and talks to Refilwe Moloto about how it has affected her family, colleagues
and business.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on measures to counter coronavirus

16 March 2020 7:22 AM

Premier Alan Winde speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the Western Cape will deal
with the coronavirus pandemic following President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the
nation on Sunday night.

The Binge Club

13 March 2020 8:43 AM

Guest: Annzra Denita Digital Editor of Good Housekeeping

Trailblazer: Vannie Kaap's Bernie Fabing

13 March 2020 8:27 AM

This week's Trailblazer is Bernie Fabing, the founder of Vannie Kaap. He is a self-taught
graphic designer who started creating memes based on popular sayings used amongst
the Cape Coloured community, which proved so popular he decided to turn them into a
product line. He took some time off to speak to Refilwe Moloto

The World View - Coronavirus Changes

13 March 2020 8:02 AM

The South Korean Virus Model have they got it more right than anyone.

Melting Ice some worrying evidence on Greenland & Antarctica.

#IFQSAT: Professional oaths are binding, even in the face of death. The brave medical professionals taking on #COVID19 are proving that.

13 March 2020 7:40 AM

The plight and deaths of committed medical professionals around the world in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic is a reminder that medicine - like many professions of service - is a vocation - and South African medical professionals who have openly opted out of it when the going gets tough do not deserve to share their moniker of courage and sacrifice.

Trending

[LISTEN] Cape Town businesswoman and mom describes having Covid-19

Local

Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO

Local Opinion Africa

Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware

Lifestyle Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Two months on and still no trace of baby Kwahlelwa Tiwane

16 March 2020 10:31 AM

Parly cancels sittings amid state of national disaster

16 March 2020 10:27 AM

WATCH LIVE: Health Minister: Growth in coronavirus cases is explosive

16 March 2020 10:05 AM

