IFQSAT: President Ramaphosa has been excellent in leading SA’s coordinated response to COVID-19

Latest Local
Stop panic-buying and price hikes won't be tolerated - Consumer Goods Council SA Council's Patricia Pillay says a meeting on Tuesday will look at placing measures on consumer limits for certain essential items. 17 March 2020 1:39 PM
Our Little Barber Shop visiting pensioners at home during time of coronavirus The Monte Viste salon has taken the initiative to keep business going and help out older people who are afraid to go out. 17 March 2020 10:00 AM
'Ramaphosa ticked all the boxes for crisis communication from a leader' Former CoCT communications director and now independent consultant Pieter Cronje says Rampahosa's address was a job well done. 17 March 2020 9:20 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole Justice Ministery spokesperson Crispin Phiri says parole would not have given effect to the severity of sentence court had wanted. 16 March 2020 1:08 PM
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster. 15 March 2020 8:22 PM
10 practical tips on how to work from home effectively Working from home to steer clear of the coronavirus? Here’s advice on how to get it right. 17 March 2020 2:07 PM
Special shopping hours introduced for pensioners at Pick n Pay Pick n Pay has launched a special pensioners shopping hour every Wednesday for shoppers over 65. 17 March 2020 1:20 PM
Employers must take responsibility if they send domestic workers home - union Domestic workers are one of the most vulnerable groups in the labour sector facing an uncertain future amid Covid-19. 17 March 2020 12:31 PM
Covid-19 FAQ All the basic questions answered 17 March 2020 1:04 PM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers. 16 March 2020 11:02 AM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[LISTEN] Pearl Thusi on bringing Queen Sono to life Lead actress Pearl Thusi gives us a sense of what went down behind-the-scenes to create the hit Netflix series Queen Sono. 16 March 2020 3:06 PM
South African working in China shares advice on how to survive in isolation Chester Malgas spent six weeks in mandatory isolation during the lockdown in China. He recounts his experience and shares some tip... 17 March 2020 11:13 AM
[VIDEO] Actor Idris Elba took to Twitter saying he had Covid-19 He says he has experienced no symptoms so far but had been in contact with someone who had tested positive, and so got tested. 17 March 2020 10:52 AM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
#IFQSAT: President Ramaphosa has been excellent in leading SA’s coordinated response to COVID-19

#IFQSAT: President Ramaphosa has been excellent in leading SA’s coordinated response to COVID-19

I am unapologetically tough on our President - as I am on any other President or CEO. So I was thrilled and deeply proud to watch the Cabinet’s coordinated response to the Coronavirus pandemic, as led by President Ramaphosa - particularly as compared with a range of poor shows of global leadership to date.



Crisis communcations

17 March 2020 8:23 AM

Pieter Cronje headed communications at the City of Cape Town for many years and now heads an independent communications consultancy and has some advice for the rest of us.

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

17 March 2020 7:57 AM
SA economy v coronavirus

17 March 2020 7:36 AM

“In addition to the impact that this pandemic will have on [the] health and well-being of our people, and the impact it will have on the day-to-day life of our society, Covid-19 will also have a significant and potentially lasting impact on our economy.”

Nazmeera Moola is the head of investments in SA for Ninety One, and joins us now to take a look at what our already limping economy can expect in coming months as global markets prepare for the worst.

Religion v coronavirus

17 March 2020 7:28 AM

You may have heard the disturbing stories making the rounds that there are people still turning a deaf ear to coronavirus warnings, insisting that they will be fine if they go to church.

Chairperson of the CRL, Prof. David Mosoma has made an appeal to people of all religions to see that they do not gather in huge groups at weddings, church services and funerals and respect the 100 person limit at announced by government.

Tech Tuesday : How Vodacom's e-school can ease coronona concerns

17 March 2020 7:23 AM

Vodacom's e-school could the the answer to some of your woes as the cell giant isoffering free education lessons online from grades R to 12.

Refilwe am joined now by Vodacom's Chief Officer for Corporate Affairs, Takalani Netshitenzhe.

Small businesses tackling Covid-19

17 March 2020 7:20 AM

The local business, based in Monte Vista, is now cleaning and disinfecting the salon atleast four times a day. Staff wash their hands before and after styling. They arealso encouraging staff to stay home if they are feeling sick.

Joining Refilwe now to give us more detail is the co-owner of the barber shop, Kaylyn Jonker

Table Mountain/Signal Hill fire update

16 March 2020 9:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jermaine Carelse, the City of Cape Town's Fire Services
spokesman about a massive blaze on Table Mountain and Signal Hill that has destroyed
homes and vehilces, forcing some residents to flee their homes.

How WHO is tackling coronavirus in Africa

16 March 2020 8:40 AM

World Health Organisation's Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, speaks to
Refilwe Moloto about how they are dealing with the coronavirus on the African
continent where four deaths have been reported so far.

The World View - Coronavirus Isolation

16 March 2020 7:58 AM

A Sporting void so many national pastimes have been wiped out.

The Syria anniversary 9 years of conflict & no sign of peace.

Special shopping hours introduced for pensioners at Pick n Pay

Business Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Cape Town businesswoman and mom describes having Covid-19

Local

[VIDEOS] Closed aquarium's penguins let loose to explore is a cuteness overload

Lifestyle

How SA’s ‘Patient 61’ is dealing with his COVID-19 infection

17 March 2020 5:33 PM

CoCT shuts public facilities in bid to contain spread of COVID-19

17 March 2020 5:27 PM

DA seeks clarity from Mboweni on state of national disaster fund coffers

17 March 2020 5:03 PM

