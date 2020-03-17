IFQSAT: President Ramaphosa has been excellent in leading SA’s coordinated response to COVID-19

I am unapologetically tough on our President - as I am on any other President or CEO. So I was thrilled and deeply proud to watch the Cabinet’s coordinated response to the Coronavirus pandemic, as led by President Ramaphosa - particularly as compared with a range of poor shows of global leadership to date.
Pieter Cronje headed communications at the City of Cape Town for many years and now heads an independent communications consultancy and has some advice for the rest of us.LISTEN TO PODCAST
“In addition to the impact that this pandemic will have on [the] health and well-being of our people, and the impact it will have on the day-to-day life of our society, Covid-19 will also have a significant and potentially lasting impact on our economy.”
Nazmeera Moola is the head of investments in SA for Ninety One, and joins us now to take a look at what our already limping economy can expect in coming months as global markets prepare for the worst.
You may have heard the disturbing stories making the rounds that there are people still turning a deaf ear to coronavirus warnings, insisting that they will be fine if they go to church.
Chairperson of the CRL, Prof. David Mosoma has made an appeal to people of all religions to see that they do not gather in huge groups at weddings, church services and funerals and respect the 100 person limit at announced by government.
Vodacom's e-school could the the answer to some of your woes as the cell giant isoffering free education lessons online from grades R to 12.
Refilwe am joined now by Vodacom's Chief Officer for Corporate Affairs, Takalani Netshitenzhe.
The local business, based in Monte Vista, is now cleaning and disinfecting the salon atleast four times a day. Staff wash their hands before and after styling. They arealso encouraging staff to stay home if they are feeling sick.
Joining Refilwe now to give us more detail is the co-owner of the barber shop, Kaylyn Jonker
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jermaine Carelse, the City of Cape Town's Fire Services
spokesman about a massive blaze on Table Mountain and Signal Hill that has destroyed
homes and vehilces, forcing some residents to flee their homes.
World Health Organisation's Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, speaks to
Refilwe Moloto about how they are dealing with the coronavirus on the African
continent where four deaths have been reported so far.
A Sporting void so many national pastimes have been wiped out.
The Syria anniversary 9 years of conflict & no sign of peace.