Tech Tuesday: How Vodacom's e-school can ease coronona concerns

Today at 21:45
If you love them, let them go. Why this animal rescuer returns squirrels to the wild
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tracy Starke - animal rescuer at Squirrel Rescue & Rehab Western Cape
Latest Local
Covid-19: NICD investigating chains of local transmission in SA The NICD's Professor Cheryl Cohen says the Covid-19 virus has not yet reached the stage of widespread community transmission in SA... 18 March 2020 2:11 PM
Lancet Labs: We are reserving testing for symptomatic patients Dr Eftyhia Vardas says there is no dire shortage of test kits yet as they are diversifying and using a variety of different kits. 18 March 2020 1:05 PM
Limit on standing MyCiTi passengers as City takes measures for public transport The City of Cape Town has laid out a number of precautionary measures taken for commuters using public transport in light of Covid... 18 March 2020 10:08 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole Justice Ministery spokesperson Crispin Phiri says parole would not have given effect to the severity of sentence court had wanted. 16 March 2020 1:08 PM
View all Politics
When the coronavirus default tsunami hits, how will banks respond? This edition of Consumer Corner looks at how lay-offs, closures and quarantine will impact people's income and ability to repay d... 18 March 2020 8:03 PM
Writing the operating manual for humans Tech companies are looking to take data collection to a new level and it’s not to sell ads. 18 March 2020 7:38 PM
'Restrictive monetary policy bereft of reason' says top economist The chance of lower interest rates and how this will incentivise demand is discussed on The Money Show tonight. 18 March 2020 7:31 PM
View all Business
From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going. 18 March 2020 1:10 PM
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
10 practical tips on how to work from home effectively Working from home to steer clear of the coronavirus? Here’s advice on how to get it right. 17 March 2020 2:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] You may THINK you know how to wash your hands, but do you really? Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shows us a through handwashing routine which is certainly useful during a time of coronavirus. 18 March 2020 9:51 AM
Covid-19 FAQ All the basic questions answered 17 March 2020 1:04 PM
South African working in China shares advice on how to survive in isolation Chester Malgas spent six weeks in mandatory isolation during the lockdown in China. He recounts his experience and shares some tip... 17 March 2020 11:13 AM
View all World
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers. 16 March 2020 11:02 AM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
View all Opinion
Podcasts

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tech Tuesday: How Vodacom's e-school can ease coronona concerns

Tech Tuesday: How Vodacom's e-school can ease coronona concerns

Vodacom's e-school could the the answer to some of your woes as the cell giant isoffering free education lessons online from grades R to 12.

Refilwe am joined now by Vodacom's Chief Officer for Corporate Affairs, Takalani Netshitenzhe.



More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Thandanani Care Centre in Welgelegen

18 March 2020 9:29 AM

Toni (Tresadern) who collects and distributes food to the needy. Much of the food cames from schools where children donate... but schools will be closing .

City advises on COVID-19 precautionary measures for public transport

18 March 2020 8:37 AM

The City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Transport, Feilicty Purchase,
talks Refilwe Moloto about how they are going to make the MyCiti service safe for users
and how they plan on engaging with the taxi industry and commuters about minimising
the chance of coronavirus infection.

Minister Lamola on the law and coronavirus

18 March 2020 8:29 AM

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola talks to Refilwe Moloto about
how the current State of National Disaster and possible State of Emergency, in relation
to the coronavirus, could mean for the rights of South African citizens.

The World View - Virus Business Measures

18 March 2020 8:01 AM

The virus conspiracy theory Russia is blaming Britain for the pandemic.

The bomber’s brother guilty of 22 murders in the Manchester Arena bomb.

Sassa plans in wake of Covid-19

18 March 2020 7:57 AM

 Shivani Wahab Senior Spokesperson for SASSA: Sassa plans in wake of Covid-19

18 March 2020 7:44 AM
Minister Pandor on coronavirus

18 March 2020 7:37 AM

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Minister Naledi Pandor, talks to
Refilwe Moloto about South Africa's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

WanderLust Wednesday: Operators shifting the focus to local tourists

18 March 2020 7:06 AM

Local tour operators are facing a major drop in business as many overseas visitors are
no longer coming through as a result of global air travel being curtailed. How are they
going to realign their packages to try and stay afloat? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Beyond
the Vine's Robbie Knoetze.

The Turntable Guy likes to needle people

18 March 2020 6:51 AM

There is a resurgence in demand for vinyl records, but as with all things these days, the
equipment will need servicing and repairs. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jacques "The
Turntable Guy" Passier about how he found his rather unique calling.

#IFQSAT: The spike in stockpiling and hoarding is out of hand, self-serving, and rather misguided

17 March 2020 4:03 PM

 Hoarding and stockpiling is a relatively natural human response to moments of panic, with limited information. But it's also a selfish response, and hardly constructive in a pandemic. COVID-19 is showing us that humanity needs a new normal that considers the collective – not just ourselves.

Trending

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 116, with 12 local transmissions

Local

'The world economy is now in a recession'

Business

Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings

Business Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Merkel calls coronavirus 'biggest challenge since WW2'

18 March 2020 8:21 PM

CGCSA: Retailers have committed to control panic buying amid COVID-19 fears

18 March 2020 7:39 PM

WHO chief says COVID-19 'enemy against humanity'

18 March 2020 7:13 PM

