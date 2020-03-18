Tech Tuesday: How Vodacom's e-school can ease coronona concerns

Toni (Tresadern) who collects and distributes food to the needy. Much of the food cames from schools where children donate... but schools will be closing .LISTEN TO PODCAST
The City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Transport, Feilicty Purchase,
talks Refilwe Moloto about how they are going to make the MyCiti service safe for users
and how they plan on engaging with the taxi industry and commuters about minimising
the chance of coronavirus infection.
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola talks to Refilwe Moloto about
how the current State of National Disaster and possible State of Emergency, in relation
to the coronavirus, could mean for the rights of South African citizens.
The virus conspiracy theory Russia is blaming Britain for the pandemic.
The bomber’s brother guilty of 22 murders in the Manchester Arena bomb.
Shivani Wahab Senior Spokesperson for SASSA: Sassa plans in wake of Covid-19
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Minister Naledi Pandor, talks to
Refilwe Moloto about South Africa's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Local tour operators are facing a major drop in business as many overseas visitors are
no longer coming through as a result of global air travel being curtailed. How are they
going to realign their packages to try and stay afloat? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Beyond
the Vine's Robbie Knoetze.
There is a resurgence in demand for vinyl records, but as with all things these days, the
equipment will need servicing and repairs. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jacques "The
Turntable Guy" Passier about how he found his rather unique calling.
Hoarding and stockpiling is a relatively natural human response to moments of panic, with limited information. But it's also a selfish response, and hardly constructive in a pandemic. COVID-19 is showing us that humanity needs a new normal that considers the collective – not just ourselves.