The Turntable Guy likes to needle people

Latest Local
Urgent need for blood donors in the Western Cape The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) has appealed to healthy donors in the province to please continue donating blood as stocks d... 19 March 2020 4:09 PM
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert expla... 19 March 2020 1:48 PM
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home. 19 March 2020 1:18 PM
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead. 18 March 2020 10:48 AM
How business schools are coping during the Coronavirus crisis Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus. 19 March 2020 8:18 PM
Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources for every high school learner in SA. 19 March 2020 7:39 PM
JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-Feb The JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-February. 19 March 2020 6:42 PM
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post. 19 March 2020 2:44 PM
Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19 Cape Town volunteers are offering help to those who need it most. Do you need help? Or, can you help? Please spread the word! 19 March 2020 1:02 PM
SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi. 18 March 2020 2:13 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
The Turntable Guy likes to needle people

The Turntable Guy likes to needle people

There is a resurgence in demand for vinyl records, but as with all things these days, the
equipment will need servicing and repairs. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jacques "The
Turntable Guy" Passier about how he found his rather unique calling.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Is there a shortage of Covid-19 test kits?

19 March 2020 10:11 AM

Are there enough Covid-19 tests available to serve the public? Refilwe Moloto speaks to
Dr Beth Engelbrecht, head of the Western Cape Department of Health

SAA cuts more routes as coronavirus concerns escalate

19 March 2020 8:57 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to SAA's Tlali Tlali about their latest route cuts as they respond
to the coronavirus and the resulting travel bans. This means that from 17 to 31 March,
SAA is to cancel 162 flights. Of these, 38 are international and 124 are
regional destinations on the African continent.

#IFQSAT: The #GigEconomy in South Africa requires the entire country’s support - and that begins with Empathy

19 March 2020 8:04 AM

The arts, entertainment (including sport) and hospitality industries - and every related portion of the #GigEconomy face a mammoth uphill battle in the coming months. 
Monetary policy relief is welcomed. And fiscal relief may be hoped for - but near-impossible. 
It will take a broader effort from across the entire economy to at least keep these critical industry participants - often relied upon to support the broader economy for “exposure” and with limited collective bargaining protection - afloat. 
And #IFeelQuiteStronglyAboutThis... that begins with #Empathy. 

The World View - The Enveloping Virus

19 March 2020 8:03 AM

A viral economy a radical idea under consideration at the bank of England.

Corona positives some definite plus points to the pandemic.

Trendspotting Thursdays

19 March 2020 6:58 AM

Refilwe speaks to Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

Food truck operators unable to trade as big events called off

19 March 2020 6:40 AM

The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and
markets, where they would normally ply their trade, have been cancelled or postponed.
They are now seeking permission to trade in public spaces, but red tape is preventing
them from doing so. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Zaheera Seedat, secretary of the
executive committee of the Cape Town Food Truck Association

Thandanani Care Centre in Welgelegen

18 March 2020 9:29 AM

Toni (Tresadern) who collects and distributes food to the needy. Much of the food cames from schools where children donate... but schools will be closing .

City advises on COVID-19 precautionary measures for public transport

18 March 2020 8:37 AM

The City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Transport, Feilicty Purchase,
talks Refilwe Moloto about how they are going to make the MyCiti service safe for users
and how they plan on engaging with the taxi industry and commuters about minimising
the chance of coronavirus infection.

Minister Lamola on the law and coronavirus

18 March 2020 8:29 AM

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola talks to Refilwe Moloto about
how the current State of National Disaster and possible State of Emergency, in relation
to the coronavirus, could mean for the rights of South African citizens.

The World View - Virus Business Measures

18 March 2020 8:01 AM

The virus conspiracy theory Russia is blaming Britain for the pandemic.

The bomber’s brother guilty of 22 murders in the Manchester Arena bomb.

Trending

[BREAKING NEWS] Reserve Bank cuts interest rates by 100 basis points

Business

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 150

Local

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

US fast-tracking antimalarials to treat coronavirus: Trump

19 March 2020 8:51 PM

UK 'can turn tide' of virus spread 'within 12 weeks': PM

19 March 2020 8:43 PM

NCOP members to educate Gauteng residents about COVID-19 pandemic

19 March 2020 8:32 PM

