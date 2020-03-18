Table Mountain/Signal Hill fire update

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:40
Cans with purpose
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brad Stern - Founder at Superiate
Today at 09:50
Solly Moeng: Can SA afford a coronavirus stimulus package?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Solly Moeng
Today at 10:08
Price Gouging
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 10:33
Self quarantine units at a Cape Town hotel
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Quintin Rossi - CEO at Spear REIT Ltd
Today at 10:45
CEO's Paying it forward
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Charissa Bloomberg- Kindness
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bloomberg Charissa - Psychologist at ...
Today at 11:22
Pension payouts and Covid-19 readiness
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Henry De Grass - General Manager of Grants Administration at South African Social Security Agency
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Minister Pandor says may become difficult for South Africans trying to fly home People should have been aware by at least late last week, that it was likely restrictions would come into play, says Pandor. 18 March 2020 9:28 AM
Sassa considering staggering social grant pay dates during coronavirus Sassa's Shivani Wahab says the announcement of this directive will be made shortly, before the next Sassa pay date. 18 March 2020 8:23 AM
Stop panic-buying and price hikes won't be tolerated - Consumer Goods Council SA Council's Patricia Pillay says a meeting on Tuesday will look at placing measures on consumer limits for certain essential items. 17 March 2020 1:39 PM
View all Local
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole Justice Ministery spokesperson Crispin Phiri says parole would not have given effect to the severity of sentence court had wanted. 16 March 2020 1:08 PM
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster. 15 March 2020 8:22 PM
View all Politics
Bonds versus corona - everybody scurries for dollar cash Michael Keenan explains how bonds fared in the bloodbath that the virus is causing on markets. 17 March 2020 8:04 PM
The good, the bad and the boring of this week's ad campaigns A campaign to improve the standard of advertising gets a star - and a used car commercial crashes. 17 March 2020 7:50 PM
Here are Sasol's plans for drastic steps after dramatic value destruction Sasol is planning to hit back after a massive fall in value. 17 March 2020 6:57 PM
View all Business
Covid-19 FAQ All the basic questions answered 17 March 2020 1:04 PM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers. 16 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
[LISTEN] Pearl Thusi on bringing Queen Sono to life Lead actress Pearl Thusi gives us a sense of what went down behind-the-scenes to create the hit Netflix series Queen Sono. 16 March 2020 3:06 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers. 16 March 2020 11:02 AM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Table Mountain/Signal Hill fire update

Table Mountain/Signal Hill fire update

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jermaine Carelse, the City of Cape Town's Fire Services
spokesman about a massive blaze on Table Mountain and Signal Hill that has destroyed
homes and vehilces, forcing some residents to flee their homes.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Thandanani Care Centre in Welgelegen

18 March 2020 9:29 AM

Toni (Tresadern) who collects and distributes food to the needy. Much of the food cames from schools where children donate... but schools will be closing .

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City advises on COVID-19 precautionary measures for public transport

18 March 2020 8:37 AM

The City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Transport, Feilicty Purchase,
talks Refilwe Moloto about how they are going to make the MyCiti service safe for users
and how they plan on engaging with the taxi industry and commuters about minimising
the chance of coronavirus infection.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minister Lamola on the law and coronavirus

18 March 2020 8:29 AM

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola talks to Refilwe Moloto about
how the current State of National Disaster and possible State of Emergency, in relation
to the coronavirus, could mean for the rights of South African citizens.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Virus Business Measures

18 March 2020 8:01 AM

The virus conspiracy theory Russia is blaming Britain for the pandemic.

The bomber’s brother guilty of 22 murders in the Manchester Arena bomb.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sassa plans in wake of Covid-19

18 March 2020 7:57 AM

 Shivani Wahab Senior Spokesperson for SASSA: Sassa plans in wake of Covid-19

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

18 March 2020 7:44 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minister Pandor on coronavirus

18 March 2020 7:37 AM

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Minister Naledi Pandor, talks to
Refilwe Moloto about South Africa's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WanderLust Wednesday: Operators shifting the focus to local tourists

18 March 2020 7:06 AM

Local tour operators are facing a major drop in business as many overseas visitors are
no longer coming through as a result of global air travel being curtailed. How are they
going to realign their packages to try and stay afloat? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Beyond
the Vine's Robbie Knoetze.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Turntable Guy likes to needle people

18 March 2020 6:51 AM

There is a resurgence in demand for vinyl records, but as with all things these days, the
equipment will need servicing and repairs. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jacques "The
Turntable Guy" Passier about how he found his rather unique calling.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT: The spike in stockpiling and hoarding is out of hand, self-serving, and rather misguided

17 March 2020 4:03 PM

 Hoarding and stockpiling is a relatively natural human response to moments of panic, with limited information. But it’s also a selfish response, and hardly constructive in a pandemic. COVID-19 is showing us that humanity needs a new normal that considers the collective – not just ourselves.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 85, 6 local transmission

Local

Special shopping hours introduced for pensioners at Pick n Pay

Business Lifestyle

[VIDEOS] Closed aquarium's penguins let loose to explore is a cuteness overload

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Contact tracing ‘now a challenge’ after Gauteng family tried to avoid quarantine

18 March 2020 7:29 AM

‘Don’t make mass withdrawals’ - Reserve Bank urges people

18 March 2020 6:39 AM

New coronavirus can survive on some surfaces for days: study

18 March 2020 6:27 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA