IFQSAT: The spike in stockpiling and hoarding is out of hand, self-serving, and rather misguided

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:40
Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
Interest rate cut
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 16:20
Changing landscape of a virus like COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Deputy Executive Director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH COLIN CULLIS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
Paying rent during Covid-19 lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Today at 17:05
Covid-19: Funerals and weddings in the City of Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:46
NERSA: Electricity from private providers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Latest Local
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home. 19 March 2020 1:18 PM
Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19 Cape Town volunteers are offering help to those who need it most. Do you need help? Or, can you help? Please spread the word! 19 March 2020 1:02 PM
Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19 Cape Town volunteers are offering help to those who need it most. Do you need help? Or, can you help? Please spread the word! 19 March 2020 1:02 PM
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead. 18 March 2020 10:48 AM
Despite facing dire times, this entrepreneur will supply free masks to the poor Henry Ludski's small business in Woodstock is fighting for survival. Despite this, he's doing his part to help poorer communities. 19 March 2020 1:11 PM
Food trucks taking strain as events cancelled, coming up with novel ideas The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and markets are cancelled. 19 March 2020 12:13 PM
When the coronavirus default tsunami hits, how will banks respond? This edition of Consumer Corner looks at how lay-offs, closures and quarantine will impact people's income and ability to repay d... 18 March 2020 8:03 PM
SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi. 18 March 2020 2:13 PM
From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going. 18 March 2020 1:10 PM
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that's a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Venice canals running clean, dolphins and fish return Italians are posting beautiful videos and images of the canals as gondolas no longer disrupt the sediment and muddy the waters. 19 March 2020 10:44 AM
[WATCH] You may THINK you know how to wash your hands, but do you really? Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shows us a through handwashing routine which is certainly useful during a time of coronavirus. 18 March 2020 9:51 AM
Covid-19 FAQ All the basic questions answered 17 March 2020 1:04 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
#IFQSAT: The spike in stockpiling and hoarding is out of hand, self-serving, and rather misguided

#IFQSAT: The spike in stockpiling and hoarding is out of hand, self-serving, and rather misguided

 Hoarding and stockpiling is a relatively natural human response to moments of panic, with limited information. But it’s also a selfish response, and hardly constructive in a pandemic. COVID-19 is showing us that humanity needs a new normal that considers the collective – not just ourselves.



Is there a shortage of Covid-19 test kits?

19 March 2020 10:11 AM

Are there enough Covid-19 tests available to serve the public? Refilwe Moloto speaks to
Dr Beth Engelbrecht, head of the Western Cape Department of Health

SAA cuts more routes as coronavirus concerns escalate

19 March 2020 8:57 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to SAA's Tlali Tlali about their latest route cuts as they respond
to the coronavirus and the resulting travel bans. This means that from 17 to 31 March,
SAA is to cancel 162 flights. Of these, 38 are international and 124 are
regional destinations on the African continent.

#IFQSAT:

19 March 2020 8:04 AM
The World View - The Enveloping Virus

19 March 2020 8:03 AM

A viral economy a radical idea under consideration at the bank of England.

Corona positives some definite plus points to the pandemic.

Trendspotting Thursdays

19 March 2020 6:58 AM

Refilwe speaks to Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

Food truck operators unable to trade as big events called off

19 March 2020 6:40 AM

The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and
markets, where they would normally ply their trade, have been cancelled or postponed.
They are now seeking permission to trade in public spaces, but red tape is preventing
them from doing so. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Zaheera Seedat, secretary of the
executive committee of the Cape Town Food Truck Association

Thandanani Care Centre in Welgelegen

18 March 2020 9:29 AM

Toni (Tresadern) who collects and distributes food to the needy. Much of the food cames from schools where children donate... but schools will be closing .

City advises on COVID-19 precautionary measures for public transport

18 March 2020 8:37 AM

The City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Transport, Feilicty Purchase,
talks Refilwe Moloto about how they are going to make the MyCiti service safe for users
and how they plan on engaging with the taxi industry and commuters about minimising
the chance of coronavirus infection.

Minister Lamola on the law and coronavirus

18 March 2020 8:29 AM

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola talks to Refilwe Moloto about
how the current State of National Disaster and possible State of Emergency, in relation
to the coronavirus, could mean for the rights of South African citizens.

The World View - Virus Business Measures

18 March 2020 8:01 AM

The virus conspiracy theory Russia is blaming Britain for the pandemic.

The bomber’s brother guilty of 22 murders in the Manchester Arena bomb.

Trending

Where to get tested for Covid-19 in and around Cape Town and Stellenbosch

Local Lifestyle

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 150

Local

Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly

Opinion Lifestyle

[BREAKING NEWS] Reserve Bank cuts interest rates by 100 basis points

Business

EWN Highlights

SA to be part of international study on treatment regimen for COVID-19

19 March 2020 12:59 PM

NCOP formally backs placing Tshwane Municipality under administration

19 March 2020 12:42 PM

Second coronavirus case confirmed at UCT

19 March 2020 12:18 PM

