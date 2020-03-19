Minister Pandor on coronavirus

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Minister Naledi Pandor, talks to
Refilwe Moloto about South Africa's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Are there enough Covid-19 tests available to serve the public? Refilwe Moloto speaks to
Dr Beth Engelbrecht, head of the Western Cape Department of Health
Refilwe Moloto speaks to SAA's Tlali Tlali about their latest route cuts as they respond
to the coronavirus and the resulting travel bans. This means that from 17 to 31 March,
SAA is to cancel 162 flights. Of these, 38 are international and 124 are
regional destinations on the African continent.
The arts, entertainment (including sport) and hospitality industries - and every related portion of the #GigEconomy face a mammoth uphill battle in the coming months.
Monetary policy relief is welcomed. And fiscal relief may be hoped for - but near-impossible.
It will take a broader effort from across the entire economy to at least keep these critical industry participants - often relied upon to support the broader economy for “exposure” and with limited collective bargaining protection - afloat.
And #IFeelQuiteStronglyAboutThis... that begins with #Empathy.
A viral economy a radical idea under consideration at the bank of England.
Corona positives some definite plus points to the pandemic.
Refilwe speaks to Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and
markets, where they would normally ply their trade, have been cancelled or postponed.
They are now seeking permission to trade in public spaces, but red tape is preventing
them from doing so. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Zaheera Seedat, secretary of the
executive committee of the Cape Town Food Truck Association
Toni (Tresadern) who collects and distributes food to the needy. Much of the food cames from schools where children donate... but schools will be closing .
The City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Transport, Feilicty Purchase,
talks Refilwe Moloto about how they are going to make the MyCiti service safe for users
and how they plan on engaging with the taxi industry and commuters about minimising
the chance of coronavirus infection.
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola talks to Refilwe Moloto about
how the current State of National Disaster and possible State of Emergency, in relation
to the coronavirus, could mean for the rights of South African citizens.
The virus conspiracy theory Russia is blaming Britain for the pandemic.
The bomber’s brother guilty of 22 murders in the Manchester Arena bomb.