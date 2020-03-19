Minister Pandor on coronavirus

The arts, entertainment (including sport) and hospitality industries - and every related portion of the #GigEconomy face a mammoth uphill battle in the coming months.

Monetary policy relief is welcomed. And fiscal relief may be hoped for - but near-impossible.

It will take a broader effort from across the entire economy to at least keep these critical industry participants - often relied upon to support the broader economy for “exposure” and with limited collective bargaining protection - afloat.

And #IFeelQuiteStronglyAboutThis... that begins with #Empathy.

