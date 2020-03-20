Thandanani Care Centre in Welgelegen

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Well Crossing in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Importance of Water-Reuse,Sanitation and Hygiene at home- Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Jo Barnes - Department of Global Health at Stellenbosch University
Today at 10:45
Building a Routine for your Kids During COVID-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
We must save small business at all cost
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 15:50
Featuring small businesses in a time of need
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Zietsman - at The Bread Bar Cafe
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
City of Cape Town responds to food truck vendors plea for roaming licences Food trucks are hard hit by the ban on large gatherings where they ply most of their business. 20 March 2020 8:49 AM
Rental holidays unlikely without decision from govt, says property attorney Property attorney Marlon Shevelew says a decision on Covid-19 rent holidays needs to come from South Africa's national executive. 19 March 2020 6:08 PM
De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for... 19 March 2020 4:33 PM
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead. 18 March 2020 10:48 AM
How business schools are coping during the coronavirus crisis Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus. 19 March 2020 8:18 PM
Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources for every high school learner in SA. 19 March 2020 7:39 PM
JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-Feb The JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-February. 19 March 2020 6:42 PM
Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19 Cape Town volunteers are offering help to those who need it most. Do you need help? Or, can you help? Please spread the word! 19 March 2020 1:02 PM
SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi. 18 March 2020 2:13 PM
From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going. 18 March 2020 1:10 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Thandanani Care Centre in Welgelegen

Thandanani Care Centre in Welgelegen

Toni (Tresadern) who collects and distributes food to the needy. Much of the food cames from schools where children donate... but schools will be closing .



More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Chef's Corner takes a break but we're still talking food

20 March 2020 8:48 AM

Food blogger and author Ming-Cheau Lin chats to Refilwe Moloto about the best
Chinese restaurants to try out in Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African tenor rides wave of singing success in Cologne, Germany

20 March 2020 8:43 AM

This week's Trailblazer is South African opera tenor Siyabonga Maqungo, who has
performed in front of audiences in Shanghai, Sao Paolo, Portofino, Lübeck, and Cologne.
He speaks to Refilwe Moloto from his base in Germany

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Virus Lessons

20 March 2020 7:55 AM

Bangladesh virus prayers concern at a mass religious gathering.

The queen’s corona positivity matched by that of Boris Johnson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

20 March 2020 7:39 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Banking Assoc of SA on repo rate cut

20 March 2020 7:33 AM

Cas Coovadia, MD of the Banking Association of South Africa, talks to Refilwe Moloto
about what the repo rate cut announced by the Reserve Bank governor means for the
country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The report that informed government's response to the coronavirus

20 March 2020 7:23 AM

Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the details in a
epidemiological report handed to government by experts, which has informed the
state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Learning isiXhosa: Today's word is ZOLA

20 March 2020 6:57 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can City of Cape Town make things easier for food truck owners?

20 March 2020 6:48 AM

The Food Truck Sector has been hit hard by the ban on large gatherings as most events
where they would have traded at have been cancelled or postponed, and they're
looking towards the City of Cape Town to help them open up in public areas as it is
their only means of income. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Grant Twigg, City of Cape Town
Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is there a shortage of Covid-19 test kits?

19 March 2020 10:11 AM

Are there enough Covid-19 tests available to serve the public? Refilwe Moloto speaks to
Dr Beth Engelbrecht, head of the Western Cape Department of Health

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAA cuts more routes as coronavirus concerns escalate

19 March 2020 8:57 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to SAA's Tlali Tlali about their latest route cuts as they respond
to the coronavirus and the resulting travel bans. This means that from 17 to 31 March,
SAA is to cancel 162 flights. Of these, 38 are international and 124 are
regional destinations on the African continent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[BREAKING NEWS] Reserve Bank cuts interest rates by 100 basis points

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 150

Local

Free State becomes the latest province to report coronavirus cases

20 March 2020 7:13 AM

Ramaphosa welcomes support of religious leaders in fight against COVID-19

20 March 2020 6:55 AM

Sharpeville Massacre: Tears as survivors recall that day, 60 years later

20 March 2020 6:36 AM

