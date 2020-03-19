Best of Talk
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Stephan Lombard
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Can City of Cape Town make things easier for food truck owners?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town
Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
Learning isiXhosa: Today's word is ZOLA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:07
The report that informed government's response to the coronavirus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at news 24
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at news 24
Today at 07:20
Banking Assoc of SA on repo rate cut
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Cas Coovadia - Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa
Cas Coovadia - Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
South African tenor rides wave of singing success in Cologne, Germany
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Siyabonga Maqungo
Siyabonga Maqungo
Today at 08:21
Chef's Corner takes a break but we're still talking food
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Ming-Cheau Lin - author at Just Add Rice (book)
Ming-Cheau Lin - author at Just Add Rice (book)
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Barbara Friedman
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Well Crossing in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Importance of Water-Reuse,Saniatation and Hygiene at home- Covid-1`9
Today with Kieno Kammies
Dr Jo Barnes - Department of Global Health at Stellenbosch University
Dr Jo Barnes - Department of Global Health at Stellenbosch University
Today at 10:45
Building a Routine for your Kids During COVID-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Dr Roze Phillips
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
We must save small business at all cost
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 15:50
Featuring small businesses in a time of need
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Francois Zietsman - at The Bread Bar Cafe
Francois Zietsman - at The Bread Bar Cafe
