Opening pathways for girls and women in science

12 March 2019 10:11 AM

Refilwe speaks to Janice Limson Professor of Biotechnology at Rhodes University AND South African Research Chair in Biotechnology Innovation and Engagement According to UNESCO with whom our next guest has partnered, globally, women worldwide pursuing careers in science are only 28 per cent. In South Africa, there is improved gender parity in the number of female researchers - 45 per cent were female in 2016.