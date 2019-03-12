The Oculus: A feast for the eyes

12 March 2019 10:40 AM

Refilwe speaks to Pieter Steyn Owner and Optometrist The Oculus managed to introduce a completely new concept in eyewear shopping when it opened in 2011 – a place where bespoke service meets couture fashion, and one-on-one care and attention is the order of the day. The in-house optometrist offers advanced testing technology still not commonly available in South Africa.