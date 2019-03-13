Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Killed by Coal


Refilwe speaks to Robyn Hugo Attorney and Programme Head of Pollution & Climate Change at the Centre for Environmental Rights. Eskom iself estimates that emissions from its coal-fired power stations kill 534 people a year – but an independent review of Eskom’s data estimates that the number of people who die is at least 1850 a year.

15 March 2019 12:34 PM
15 March 2019 11:45 AM
15 March 2019 11:12 AM
15 March 2019 10:49 AM
15 March 2019 10:42 AM
14 March 2019 12:33 PM
14 March 2019 11:26 AM
14 March 2019 11:09 AM
14 March 2019 10:42 AM
14 March 2019 10:11 AM
EWN Headlines
Court blocks mine union Amcu plans for industry-wide strike
Amcu has been on strike at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations since mid-November in a pay dispute and wanted to extend the strike to at least 15 other companies.
CT says energy programme spared it R140m over 7 years
At a recent energy efficiency, water and waste forum, officials highlighted the need for energy decentralisation to secure the city's future development.
Instead of report card, I’m issuing family with death certificate – Lesufi
The 19-year-old Mondeor High School pupil, Kulani Mathebula, was stabbed to death by allegedly three teenagers from another school.
