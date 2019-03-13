Refilwe in conversation with Alan WindeWestern Cape MEC for Community Safety and DA Premier Candidate. Western Cape Premier Candidate for the Democratic Alliance at the upcoming 2019 elections… this means, that come May, when Helen Zille steps down at the end of her turn, Alan Winde moves into Leeuwenhof and takes provincial lead.
Up Close and Personal with DA Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde
