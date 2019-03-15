Online school enrolment process in Western Cape

15 March 2019 10:42 AM

Refilwe speaks to Bronagh Hammond Director of Communications for the Western Cape Education Department. This year, the WCED PILOTED a new online admissions website that aims to make the admission process easier and more accessible for parents, as well as less administrative for schools. It also provides a digital record of admission applications for the WCED so that we can more accurately determine and eliminate “double-ups” within the system.