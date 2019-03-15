Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

The electric car revolution will SA be left behind?


Refilwe speaks to Mark Smyth Motoring Journalist Tesla announced another new model this week. Electric is clearly in. And it seems the world market is ready for electric cars, seemingly embracing a technology that finally seems to be both practical and affordable. But, is this true for South Africa? Or, are we going to be left behind and keep burning fossil fuels well into the future. It seems like we are covering these developments in a sort of fantastical Silicon Valley fashion, rather than exploring and understanding how the market here is very different.

Netflix & Chill the streaming club

Netflix & Chill the streaming club

21 March 2019 11:53 AM
Tropical cyclones explained

Tropical cyclones explained

21 March 2019 11:47 AM
Being served food by two rapists in a prison taught me a lot

Being served food by two rapists in a prison taught me a lot

21 March 2019 11:36 AM
Rights in Africa

Rights in Africa

21 March 2019 11:21 AM
Human rights at work

Human rights at work

21 March 2019 10:44 AM
Zondo Commission - Erin Bates

Zondo Commission - Erin Bates

21 March 2019 10:41 AM
Kwese Free TV gets terrestrial licence to take on SABC and e.tv

Kwese Free TV gets terrestrial licence to take on SABC and e.tv

21 March 2019 7:18 AM
Stolen’ Pensions

Stolen’ Pensions

20 March 2019 11:53 AM
The SSA Spied on the People of SA

The SSA Spied on the People of SA

20 March 2019 11:35 AM
Self the Psychology of success

Self the Psychology of success

20 March 2019 11:22 AM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
Celebrate World As Young As You Feel Day with CapeTalk & Evergreen Lifestyle
Celebrate World As Young As You Feel Day with CapeTalk & Evergreen Lifestyle

You only live once and this World As Young As You Feel Day, CapeTalk and award-winning retirement village Evergreen Lifestyle want...
EWN Headlines
Sports court delays Semenya verdict until April
Sports court delays Semenya verdict until April

Semenya is challenging proposals by the International Association of Athletics Federations that aim to restrict female athletes' testosterone levels.

Police remain vigilant after taxi protest in Vereeniging
Police remain vigilant after taxi protest in Vereeniging

It’s believed drivers were outraged by poor infrastructure and claimed roads were riddled with potholes and delays in the upgrading of the taxi rank.

All the campaign promises made by Julius Malema on Human Rights Day
All the campaign promises made by Julius Malema on Human Rights Day

The EFF leader said the ANC was in the Vaal to observe the public holiday, but had failed to provide basic services to the residents of Sharpeville and other neighbouring areas.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us