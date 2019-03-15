Carla Louw and Marne Gelderblom Rumswinger is a vigorously charismatic electro swing / nu wave pop outfit dripping with talented individuals who combine in a carnivalesque expression of deep electro beats layered with laser sharp synth textures, poppy licks and a rich & bristling horn section. The diversity of their musical backgrounds merge to create a unique style and character that is unforgettably infectious.
Music Rumswinger
|
21 March 2019 11:53 AM
|
21 March 2019 11:47 AM
|
Being served food by two rapists in a prison taught me a lot
|
21 March 2019 11:36 AM
|
21 March 2019 11:21 AM
|
21 March 2019 10:44 AM
|
21 March 2019 10:41 AM
|
Kwese Free TV gets terrestrial licence to take on SABC and e.tv
|
21 March 2019 7:18 AM
|
20 March 2019 11:53 AM
|
20 March 2019 11:35 AM
|
20 March 2019 11:22 AM