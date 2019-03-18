Refilwe speaks to Ward councillor Nicola Jowell Sea Point residents poured cold water on the victory of social housing activists and said they planned to challenge last week’s Municipal Planning Tribunal decision to cater for inclusionary housing in a new high-rise development in their area.
Social housing plan for Sea Point
|
29 March 2019 12:25 PM
|
29 March 2019 12:24 PM
|
29 March 2019 11:26 AM
|
29 March 2019 11:04 AM
|
29 March 2019 9:56 AM
|
29 March 2019 9:53 AM
|
28 March 2019 12:15 PM
|
28 March 2019 11:49 AM
|
28 March 2019 11:12 AM
|
28 March 2019 10:36 AM