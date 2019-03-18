Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Mind your money


Refilwe speaks to Winnie Kunene Money Psychologist People are quick to say that they simply don’t make enough to live debt-free, so they don’t care for advice and guidance because it doesn’t apply to them. What do you say to that? Money causes us stress, even if we happen to have ‘enough’ to survive in a month. Just the management thereof causes anxiety.

Legalise Rhino horn trade

29 March 2019 12:25 PM
#DressAGraduate with Ruby Chikwiri

29 March 2019 12:24 PM
Opinion Polls: A pinch of salt, please

29 March 2019 11:26 AM
New Copyright Amendment Bill

29 March 2019 11:04 AM
EMS Qualifications

29 March 2019 9:56 AM
Open Line: Identity politics

29 March 2019 9:53 AM
The Netflix Club

28 March 2019 12:15 PM
Sne Dladla serves a different type of Cape Town comedy

28 March 2019 11:49 AM
The National Qualifications Framework Amendment Bill

28 March 2019 11:12 AM
Rebuilding Brand SA

28 March 2019 10:36 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
ABSA Insights 2019
ABSA Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
Thabang Makwetla to challenge outcome of Parliament’s Ethics Committee
Thabang Makwetla to challenge outcome of Parliament’s Ethics Committee

The committee found Deputy Minister of Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla guilty of failing to disclose that Bosasa installed security features at his home.
Malema calls for minimum wage increase
Malema calls for minimum wage increase

EFF leader Julius Malema also used his address in Cape Town to call for free higher education and scrapping of university registration fees.
DA on a mission to end ANC’s dominance in Northern Cape
DA on a mission to end ANC’s dominance in Northern Cape

DA leader Mmusi Maimane told Northern Cape supporters that former provincial ANC chairperson John Block is an example of all the ruling party’s wrongs.
