After the Truth and Reconciliation Commission

18 March 2019 11:42 AM

Refilwe speaks to Friederike Bubenzer Senior Project Leader in the Justice and Peacebuilding Programme at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation The papering over the cracks has not proven itself a worthwhile method thus far: not only in SA, but in the USA, and we are seeing this with the UK’s relationships with colonial victims past. Friederike Bubenze has done extensive work on this, delving into the missed opportunity at the time of the Truth & Reconciliation Commission to address the pain we are all facing.