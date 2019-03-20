NUM and Eskom find a path

20 March 2019 10:28 AM

Refilwe speaks to Luphert Chilwane NUM Media Officer. Representing this stakeholder group is the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), who, at the announcement in February of President Ramaphosa’s plan to split the Eskom into three state-owned entities focused on generation, transmission and distributio promised to lay down tools during the week of our May 8 election.