Self career shifts, within a changing landscape

20 March 2019 10:47 AM

Refilwe speaks to Zanele Luvuno Managing Director Transcend Talent Management. While Transcend offers a comprehensive array of services that include Board Advisory and appointment, Trusteeship Advisory and Selection, Executive Search, Partner Selection for Ownership Transactions, Executive profiling for transactions, Succession planning as well as Recruitment… Zanele, herself, wears many hats, however - amongst these are what she calls a Conscious Entrepreneur, Excellence Coach and a Digital Nomad.