Refilwe speaks to John Sanei Global Speaker & Best-Selling Author What’s Your Moonshot and Magnetiize, deal, respectively, with the mindset it takes to thrive, not just survive and stopping the chase to take control of your future. Both of these books delve into existing psychological studies and theories to hone in on techniques for thriving and success.
Self the Psychology of success
|
2 April 2019 12:01 PM
|
2 April 2019 11:47 AM
|
2 April 2019 11:40 AM
|
2 April 2019 11:08 AM
|
2 April 2019 10:40 AM
|
2 April 2019 10:08 AM
|
2 April 2019 10:05 AM
|
1 April 2019 12:19 PM
|
1 April 2019 11:24 AM
|
1 April 2019 11:06 AM