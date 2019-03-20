Refilwe speaks to Michael Marchant Researcher at Open Secrets ZA This follows on the Financial Sector Conduct Authority’s directive to all pension fund administrators to urgently get cancelled pension funds reinstated by the courts if they found that they had been erroneously deregistered before 1 April 2018.
Stolen’ Pensions
