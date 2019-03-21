Refilwe speaks to Thinus Ferreira Independent TV critic, writer and journalist. The national broadcasting regulator has approved a TV license for Kwesé Free TV to start 5 new channels. The broadcaster plans to grab 2.1 million weekly viewers by its first year after launch… When that launch is, we’re not quite sure.
Kwese Free TV gets terrestrial licence to take on SABC and e.tv
